ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum Reveals Celtics' New Mindset vs. Warriors

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzzLC_0kKwKn7u00

The Boston Celtics changed their entire mindset vs. the Golden State Warriors

The Boston Celtics got a big win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, picking up the victory in overtime in a wild back and forth affair. Both Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry struggled from the floor throughout the game, but Tatum came up with a big shot in overtime to help lift the Celtics to a victory. After the game, Tatum was asked how Boston was able to pull this win out, and he revealed a brand new mindset that his team had for this game against the Warriors.

"We kinda had an opposite mindset of what you just said. The fact of the matter is, they beat us in the championship, there's nothing we can do about that," Tatum said. "I think we might have been too tight in the first game [against the Warriors], trying to avenge the championship. It's over with. We lost. This is a regular season game against a great team, that's really well coached, and just two tough-minded teams playing against each other."

Admitting that Boston may have been too worried about proving themselves against the Warriors back in December, Tatum revealed how his team approached this game with a brand new mindset that helped them pull out a victory.

If these two teams were to meet again in the Finals, it would almost certainly be another great series.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
New York Post

Jalen Rose says he wasn’t shading Stephen A. Smith over Cowboys trolling

A sports media saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday. Jalen Rose lashed out at media personalities who make hay trolling the Dallas Cowboys, following their playoff loss to the 49ers. Many people who saw the tweets believed they were directed at Rose’s ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith. “So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose tweeted Monday. “Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit.” If anyone’s bit is trolling the Cowboys, it’s Smith, who has done so relentlessly for years. It’s an annual tradition for him to spend all...
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
914
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy