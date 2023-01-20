ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves show some guts in comeback win over Raptors

Minnesota rallied from 14 points down with under 10 minutes to play.

Toronto lit up the Timberwolves for 76 points in the first half and had 119 points with just under 10 minutes left in the game, but a gutsy comeback gave Minnesota a 128-126 win over the Raptors one night after losing a hard-fought game in Denver.

The Timberwolves trailed by 14 points – 119-105 – with 9:45 left in the fourth quarter. Then they rallied behind a trio of 3s from D'Angelo Russell before Anthony Edwards buried a 3 to tie the score 124-124 with 3:56 to play.

The game stayed locked 124-124 until Kyle Anderson hit a floater with 90 seconds to go. Scottie Barnes responded with a monster dunk and the game was tied again with 1 minute remaining.

Minnesota went ahead 128-126 on a pair of free throws by Russell with 9.9 seconds left and O.G. Anunoby last chance 3 clanked off the iron for an uncanny victory for the home team.

It was a balanced effort for the shorthanded Wolves.

  • D'Angelo Russell: 25 points, 6 assists, 5-of-10 from 3
  • Anthony Edwards: 23 points, 7 assists
  • Kyle Anderson, 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
  • Jaden McDaniels: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4-of-7 from 3

Minnesota was without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) for the 26th straight game and Rudy Gobert for a second consecutive game because of a sore groin. Austin Rivers (knee) also missed his second game in a row and Jordan McLaughlin (calf) was watching from the bench for a 22nd straight game.

The Raptors shot the lights out all the way until they built the 119-105 lead. But they scored just seven points in the final 9:45. Despite that, they still shot 52.3% overall and 50% from 3-point land (14-of-28).

Up next: Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Saturday at 7 p.m.

Related: Report: Wolves exploring D'Lo trades, interested in Mike Conley

