KFOX 14
El Paso County Attorney not seeking re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she is not seeking re-election for El Paso County Attorney. Bernal's term ends December 2024. Bernal did not explain why. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and...
KFOX 14
Police presence in central El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces fire confirms fire that broke out at a former charter school was arson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department told KFOX14 that a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Saturday is considered arson. The vacant building used to be a charter school, La Academia Dolores Huerta. On Monday the city posted a notice condemning the...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
KFOX 14
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
KFOX 14
Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
KFOX 14
Car falls into sinkhole in south-central El Paso; no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole was reported in south-central El Paso on Tuesday. Firefighters with the El Paso Fire Department are responding to the area. The sinkhole was reported at the 700 block of Feliz Pl. El Paso Water officials said it was an 8-inch water main...
KFOX 14
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
KFOX 14
Fire crews search for hiker on Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department fire crews are searching for an injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains on Tuesday. Fire crews are searching at the 1000 Steps trail. No other information was provided. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water employee rescued from empty water tank in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire and its special rescue team recued a person who fell into a water tank in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The report around 10:09 a.m. indicated that a man, believed to be in his 50s, fell into a water tank in the 4100 Delta Drive near Boone Street.
KFOX 14
Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
KFOX 14
More than 40 volunteers participate in beautification project in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The World Mission Society of the Church of God organized a trash cleanup with more than 40 volunteers Sunday morning. The worldwide church located at 9210 Dyer Street performs and organizes many volunteer activities like cleanups, blood donations, and disaster relief collections throughout the year.
KFOX 14
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
KFOX 14
Pursuit ends along westbound lanes along Transmountain Road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities blocked the westbound lanes along Transmountain Road, also known as Loop 375, Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were at the scene at 7 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident stemmed from...
KFOX 14
Anthony, New Mexico gets state funding to revitalize former Dos Lagos golf course
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Anthony, New Mexico got nearly $500,000 to fund the planning and design of two fishing lakes and an amphitheater within the former Dos Lagos golf course. The grant was part of a $45 million award given by New Mexico's American Rescue Plan...
KFOX 14
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso launches economic snapchat data tool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool that provides a high-level, comprehensive snapshot of El Paso’s past and present economy. The Economic Snapshot provides the public with access to timely data on key...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
KFOX 14
City of Socorro celebrates birthday of little boy healing from rare disease
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of Socorro celebrated the birthday of 7 year-old Nathan Carmago today with a parade after being in a coma from contracting a rare case of encephalitis. Mayor Ivy Avalos felt it was important for the city to pull together and helped organize...
