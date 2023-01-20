ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso County Attorney not seeking re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she is not seeking re-election for El Paso County Attorney. Bernal's term ends December 2024. Bernal did not explain why. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Police presence in central El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/ CBS4 received multiple reports of a heavy police presence near central El Paso. Crews on scene saw three to four police units near Yandell and Piedras. Our news reporter on scene saw several nearby businesses blocked off by yellow tape. We spoke to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire crews search for hiker on Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department fire crews are searching for an injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains on Tuesday. Fire crews are searching at the 1000 Steps trail. No other information was provided. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Pursuit ends along westbound lanes along Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities blocked the westbound lanes along Transmountain Road, also known as Loop 375, Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were at the scene at 7 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident stemmed from...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches economic snapchat data tool

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool that provides a high-level, comprehensive snapshot of El Paso’s past and present economy. The Economic Snapshot provides the public with access to timely data on key...
EL PASO, TX

