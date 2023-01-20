Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET )— There are many ways we honor both our living and deceased military veterans, including government holidays, ceremonies, as well as many pieces of art, commemorating their sacrifice, not to mention numerous monuments and memorials.

With some help from family, several North Dakotans recently had their service permanently inscribed in history.

“It’s a sacrifice,” Naomi Damschen said. Damschen is making sure her family’s legacy of military sacrifice lives on. Damschen is the niece and granddaughter of several armed forces veterans, including her uncles Paul Bronsing, Paul Klokstad, and her late grandfather, Frank Damschen.

“I feel like I had a fair amount of knowledge, especially from my grandpa, because we were close in proximity and just close growing up. So, I was always really interested in hearing his stories and he had photo albums,” Damschen said.

But photos and memories will fade with time. In order to preserve those memories, Naomi Damschen’s aunt sent an email to family, saying it would be a nice gesture to honor their family members with military experience, by having their faces and names memorialized during the Veteran Honor Ceremony at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial in California.

She needed discharge papers and all the numbers. You know, it’s quite a process. And then, after she got the information, that yes, they would be added to the memorial and the plaques would be added, she sent us the information about the ceremony and just invited us,” Damschen said.

As to why Mt. Soledad, Damschen’s aunt and uncle live close to the memorial and Damschen’s grandfather also spent some of his service time in California. Although he wasn’t present for the ceremony, Damschen’s uncle, Army Medic SP4 Paul Klokstad says it’s an honor anytime his service is recognized.

“The more I think about it and the older I get, the more I think about what a privilege it was to do my little part for our great country and it is a great country. It continues to be great,” Klokstad said.

What Damschen said she’s most proud of, is writing her grandfather’s biography, which was read by her brother at the ceremony. Other family members’ biographies were read as well.

“I mean it’s just really special. I don’t know that I did a very adequate job of really summarizing it, because I know there are so many stories that went untold. But it’s a real honor to get to try and share the bits and pieces that I do know,” Damschen said.

Those bits, pieces, and life stories will now live on, making sure generations of Americans always remember that, as Paul Klokstad says: “Freedom is a wonderful thing and freedom isn’t free.”

The memorial Damschen’s family is in features the photo of Theodore Roosevelt, tying it all together with North Dakota.

From all of us at KX News, thanks to all of you who’ve served our nation.

