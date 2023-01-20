Read full article on original website
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lancaster County welcomes the Year of the Rabbit
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islanders hosted a Lunar New Year celebration in Lancaster City on Sunday, at the Ewell Plaza. People gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is a special celebration to honor the beginning of the new year in many East Asian countries.
Local strides attempted by AAPI communities, lawmakers following tragedy in California
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Sophie Xiong with Lancaster Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) learned of the mass shooting at a California Lunar New Year celebration as she was getting ready for Lancaster’s first-ever celebration of the holiday. "I immediately started to sob, and I couldn't stop," Xiong said. "I...
Penn Township Police Department makes record donation honoring one of their own | On the Bright Side
HANOVER, Pa. — For officers in the Penn Township Police Department, "No Shave November" extended far past the month. With the help of the community, this fun effort to give back continued through the end of the year. They raised more than $5,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance...
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
lebtown.com
CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
Funds from former Gov. Wolf and the DCNR going towards planting trees in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Former Governor Wolf and his administration announced an $11.8 million investment to plant trees and meadows in Pennsylvania, in order to better the environment and enhance recreation. “Not only will that benefit the people, but it will also benefit the environment as well,” said Kalaia...
Red Lion WIC Clinic moves to Windsor Manor Elementary School
RED LION, Pa. — The Red Lion-based Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program Clinic now officially resides in Windsor Manor Elementary School, Community Progress Council (CPC) announced today. The move places the program clinic closer to other resources offered by CPC, such as Head Start classrooms in the Red...
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
Lasting legacy: The art of a York County taxidermist
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — While some may not love the idea of taxidermy, many take up the activity here in south central Pennsylvania and consider it a form of art. Corey Gladfelter, the owner of Gladfelter Taxidermy in York County, has been perfecting the craft for more than two decades.
iheart.com
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
Minds Matter Harrisburg kicks off 4th annual workshop to support African American women's mental health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The fourth annual Minds Matter Harrisburg event will kick off this Saturday with a virtual workshop. Black Girl Health Foundation partnered with the Dauphin County Library System and the National Network of Libraries of Medicine to connect and provide African American women with resources. “The purpose...
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
2023 Pennsylvania State Handball Tournament hosted at East Shore YMCA
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Harrisburg welcomed handball players from across the Commonwealth. This is the first time Pennsylvania has hosted the tournament since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The players competed against each other, not just for glory, but for a good cause. Hope in Handball is...
Rhoads Energy expands Central Pa. footprint with acquisition of HB Home Services
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County-based energy company is expanding further into Central Pennsylvania after a recent acquisition. Rhoads Energy announced Tuesday that it has completed a transaction that adds HB Home Services Heating Oil and Propane customers to its growing portfolio. HB Home Services previously operated as part...
Congressman Lloyd Smucker holds round table on human trafficking prevention
YORK, Pa. — According to the U.S. State Department, 27.6 million people worldwide are currently victims of human trafficking. Pennsylvania has even been dubbed a "hub" for human trafficking, which is why local leaders are discussing ways to tackle the issue. Representative Lloyd Smucker, who represents parts of Lancaster...
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
iheart.com
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
