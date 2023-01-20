Read full article on original website
Note on why WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella missed Raw, list of producers from the show
Reason why the Bellas were not at Monday’s Raw is 30. WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella did fly to the Northeast. According to PWInsider, they did attend a matinee performance of the Broadway musical “Wicked” on Monday. WWE did not acknowledge the Bellas on...
WWE announces Raw 30 delivered highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw
Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court,...
IMPACT TV Taping SPOILERS (Taped 1/21) -Former WWE and Former WCW stars debut
Below are the spoilers from Saturday night’s IMPACT Wrestling New Year’s Revolution fallout television tapings that took place at The Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The following matches and segments are future episodes of IMPACT Wrestling that will air on AXS TV. -Deonna Purrazzo...
WWE Raw Preview: 30th Anniversary: Title Matches, Cage Match, Sami Zayn on trial and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE’s 30th Anniversary episode of Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for WWE Raw is...
