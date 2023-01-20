Read full article on original website
MDPD officers compete in Life Time Miami Half Marathon to honor fallen detective
MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer killed while on duty had dreams of competing in a marathon. Now, his colleagues are lacing up for a touching tribute. Cesar Echaverry was an avid runner and excellent officer, according to his colleagues. Now, they are teaming up to honor him in the the best way they can.
Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video showed a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
South Florida man walks down the aisle after paralyzed due diving accident
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man says the power of love helped him overcome an accident that nearly took his life. The accident, the recovery and finally the wedding. Now the married couple said they’re ready to face anything life can throw at them as husband and wife.
MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the scene on the 21300 block of Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. This happened an apartment community called the Walden Pond Apartments, Just...
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
Man hospitalized with burns after being shocked while beating FPL meter with rock
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he suffered burns while damaging a Florida Power and Light meter in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died
A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
Cuffs First, Questions Later? Lawsuit Claims Miami-Dade Cops Failed to Verify ID in Mistaken Arrest
Early one morning in May 2019, Sophia King received a seemingly random call from a police officer who claimed King was a witness to a crime in Liberty City, and that police had a few questions for her. The 32-year-old Miami resident was confused — she hadn’t frequented Liberty City...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
PBSO searching for missing
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cassandra Nicole Eagle who was reported missing by her mother. On Monday, Eagle was last seen around 9 a.m. in the Lauderhill area. She stands at 5 feet, and 6 inches, weighs 115 pounds and has brown...
Man seen punching, kicking soccer referees in viral video turns himself in
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was recorded punching a soccer referee and kicking another in the head in Southwest Miami-Dade has turned himself in. According to Miami-Dade Police, 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon surrendered himself to police, Tuesday morning, who charged him with multiple counts of battery. Video of...
Police search for man missing from SW Miami-Dade
Police are looking for a man who has gone missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade. Roberto Santiago was last seen Thursday, on Southwest 118th Avenue and 26th Court. He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray sweater, short pants and black sandals.
Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS
Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
PBSO searching endangered woman missing from Lake Worth area
Officials share images of structural concerns at Broward County Courthouse
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We are getting our first look at the reason behind some structural concerns at a South Florida courthouse. Large cracks are visible on beams at the Broward County Courthouse, and the top floors of the building are currently off limits. Despite that, Broward County officials...
