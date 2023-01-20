ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Mother, 2 children seriously injured after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash has sent a mother and two children to the hospital. Surveillance video showed a car out of control and headed straight for danger, slamming into a parked SUV, causing a chain reaction crash of parked vehicles and then finally stopping at a light pole that came down.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the scene on the 21300 block of Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. This happened an apartment community called the Walden Pond Apartments, Just...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died

A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

PBSO searching for missing

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cassandra Nicole Eagle who was reported missing by her mother. On Monday, Eagle was last seen around 9 a.m. in the Lauderhill area. She stands at 5 feet, and 6 inches, weighs 115 pounds and has brown...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for man missing from SW Miami-Dade

Police are looking for a man who has gone missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade. Roberto Santiago was last seen Thursday, on Southwest 118th Avenue and 26th Court. He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a gray sweater, short pants and black sandals.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS

Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

PBSO searching endangered woman missing from Lake Worth area

LAKE WORTH, FL

