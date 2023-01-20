Verizon signed four new long-term renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) for an aggregate of up to 410 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity. With these new agreements, Verizon has surpassed 3.0 gigawatts (GW) of total projected renewable energy capacity, as it continues to be a leading buyer of U.S. renewable energy. These agreements also position the company to meet its goal to source or generate renewable energy equivalent to 50 percent of its total annual electricity consumption by 2025.

22 HOURS AGO