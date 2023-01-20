Read full article on original website
LEC viewership tumbles in first week of 2023 Winter split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter split has come to an end, showing a significant dip in both peak and average viewership. Week one of Europe’s premier League of Legends competition had a peak viewership of 454,630 people, according to statistics website Esports Charts. This represents a 15 percent dip as compared to the first week of the 2022 LEC Spring split, which peaked at 527,567 viewers.
Fnatic secure first win in LEC after disappointing start
Fnatic secured their first win of the 2023 LEC season after starting 0-2 against the likes of G2 Esports and Team Vitality. Fnatic came into the League of Legends European Championship 2023 season with high expectations. The organization brought back fan-favorite bot laner Carl Martin Erik ‘Rekkles’ Larsson and promoted support Rúben ‘Rhuckz’ Barbosa and coach Gonçalo ‘Crusher’ Pinto Brandão from the Academy team to the main squad.
YouTube streamer’s fish commits credit card fraud while playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
A YouTube streamer whose fish plays Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was recently the victim of credit card fraud after the game crashed, leading to an exposed credit card number and accidental purchases. One of the ways streaming has revolutionized gaming is through challenge runs. Instead of playing games the way...
League of Legends patch 13.1B notes: Ahri ASU delayed, sweeping ADC changes
The second patch of Season 13 in League of Legends will be bringing huge changes to the rift with several champions nerfs, crit changes, and some much-needed AD carry buffs. Here’s everything we know before the new update arrives. League is looking to shake up the meta by bringing...
Overwatch 2 devs share update on map vote and hero draft features
As Overwatch 2 heads toward its third season, the developers have opened up about some of the game’s most-requested features including the ability to select maps and draft heroes. Overwatch 2 players have had a rough time with Season 2 so far. The reign of one-shot heroes such as...
Warzone 2 players demand nerf to “ridiculous” self-revives
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are calling for a major overhaul to the self-revive system moving forward as they believe it is “ridiculous” in its current state. When Warzone 2 was officially announced, many fans of the Call of Duty battle royale were excited to see what changes the developers had in store for them following on from the original Warzone.
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
Overwatch 2 devs reveal rework plans for Brigitte and Ramattra’s ultimates
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has shared plans to rework ultimates for both Ramattra and Brigitte in a future update, but fans will have to wait a bit for the support changes to go live. A new Overwatch 2 patch is among us, finally introducing some long-awaited nerfs to...
BDS Adam calls LEC demotion a “reality check” and regrets his past actions
In the post-game broadcast interview following BDS’ victory over SK, Adam revealed that getting demoted to the LFL was a “reality check” for him and that he regrets some of his actions in the past. Adam’s LEC debut was one of the most memorable in the competition’s...
TFT dev Mortdog reveals big new LaserCorp changes coming in patch 13.2
TFT developer Mortdog recently revealed some big changes that are coming to the LaserCorps trait in TFT: Monsters Attack and we’ve got the early rundown on what to expect. TFT is a game that’s consistently changing. With frequent updates and the meta constantly shifting, TFT seems to always have new comps and strategies for players to experiment with.
The Last of Us game sales skyrocket amid success of HBO series
Thanks to the success of the newly released HBO adaption of the popular game series The Last of Us, gamers new and old are picking up copies of the nearly 10-year-old game, causing a major increase in sales for the beloved title. The Last of Us has begun airing on...
Bootleg Pokemon mobile game ad shows Ash murdering Team Rocket’s James
A bootleg Pokemon mobile app lets players run through an obstacle course as anime protagonist Ash Ketchum. However, the final boss battle has a gruesome conclusion for Team Rocket’s James. The Pokemon series is no stranger to bizarre fan games. Fans around the world have remade versions of classic...
Blizzard fires World of Warcraft manager for refusing to give employee lower evaluation
A World of Warcraft co-lead was recently fired by Blizzard because he allegedly refused to change and lower an employee evaluation rating to ensure the company quota was met. As first reported by Bloomberg, Birmingham – the former co-lead of World of Warcraft Classic – sent an email to staff last week. Within the email, Birmingham wrote about his frustration with Blizzard in regard to the way he was forced to lower an employee from the average “successful” rating to “developing” in order to hit the quota mandated by the company.
Pokemon Go players clown Niantic over Shiny Darumaka spawn rate
A Lunar New Year event bonus promises an increased chance of finding Shiny Darumaka, yet Pokemon Go players say the spawn rate is low. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off late last week on January 19, unlocking access to more Timed Research content, Field Research tasks, and raids.
Spain’s Grupo iZen and Argentina-Based Non Stop Launch New Shingle Cacao & Cia
Spain’s Grupo iZen and Argentina-based Non Stop have launched Cacao & Cia, a new shingle aimed at producing content for the global Spanish-speaking market. With offices in Madrid and Mexico, the joint venture will be headed by Non Stop’s Pedro Dávila, who will lead a creative team in close collaboration with Juliana Barrera from iZen in Madrid. Among its first projects are biopics of celebrated Argentine Formula 1 race car driver Juan Manuel Fangio and legendary Mexican singer Chavela Vargas. The latter is based on the book “Las verdades de Chavela” by Maria Cortina, which is being adapted by Arantxa Echevarría (“El...
Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream
Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream. KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well...
Forspoken players split down the middle over “comical” game dialogue
Forspoken launches PC and PlayStation 5 on January 23, 2023, and reviews of the game have produced mixed reactions from eager fans. This is especially true for several clips of in-game dialogue. Forspoken, a fantasy RPG developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, has had a rough time...
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
Rockstar finally addresses GTA Online exploit corrupting game data
Rockstar has updated the community on the newest GTA Online exploit that is allowing nefarious actors to corrupt the game data of other players, effectively deleting their characters. GTA Online’s hacker problem has been worse than ever since the start of the year thanks to this brand-new exploit, but Rockstar...
Warhammer 40K Darktide new content and Xbox port delayed
The developers behind Warhammer 40K Darktide released an open letter to Darktide players revealing their plans to delay new content in order to focus on improving progression and optimization. Warhammer 40K Darktide brought the horde shooter gameplay of Vermintide into the 41st Millennium, something that longtime fans of the series...
