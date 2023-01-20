ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police Chief Armstrong on paid leave amid new misconduct scandal

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpuxI_0kKwHpkl00

Oakland police chief placed on administrative leave 01:44

OAKLAND -- City officials in Oakland early Thursday evening confirmed that Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on paid administrative leave after an investigation concluded he failed to properly handle serious misconduct by an officer.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin issued the statement about Armstrong being placed on leave after 6 p.m.

"The decision was not taken lightly but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence between the Department and the public," the statement read. "We must have transparency and accountability to move forward as a safer and stronger Oakland."

Officials said Assistant Chief Darren Allison will serve as Acting Chief effective immediately.

ALSO READ: Chief Armstrong's leave is latest twist in troubled Oakland police department history

"Oakland and its Police Department have taken the negotiated settlement agreement very seriously and undertaken a number of steps to improve our systems for accountability and transparency," the statement added. "As part of that resolve, we have to hold officers accountable when they violate the public trust."

Oakland officials said they received the report on Wednesday and confirmed additional findings are forthcoming. Because it is an ongoing personnel matter, city officials are not at liberty to comment further at this time.

The report by independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP, concluded that the chief and the department failed to properly investigate and discipline a sergeant who ripped the bumper off a car in a hit-and-run crash in 2021 -- reportedly in a San Francisco parking lot while driving an OPD patrol car. Last year, the same police sergeant allegedly fired his gun in a freight elevator at police headquarters.

The report, which was filed Wednesday in federal court, said the department's Internal Affairs division downplayed the first incident so that the sergeant could avoid serious discipline and the police chief violated department rules by "failing to hold his subordinate officers to account" and allowing the officer "to escape responsibility for serious misconduct."

The law firm probe said the department had "systemic deficiencies" in its ability to handle officer misconduct, including some that "stem from a failure of leadership" and "a lack of commitment to the pursuit of truth by the Internal Affairs process."

"The multiple failures, at every level, to hold this sergeant responsible, belie OPD's stated position that it can police itself and hold its members accountable for misconduct," the report said.

When CBS News Bay Area contacted the department for comment, officials referred us to the city attorney's office, which has yet to provide a response.

Mayor Thao earlier Thursday released a statement that said in part, "I am deeply concerned about the findings of this report. The City of Oakland asked for this independent investigation precisely because the allegations were so troubling -- and because we take seriously the need to adhere to the negotiated settlement agreement."

On Friday morning, the Oakland Police Commission tweeted a statement that Chair Dr. Tyfahra Milele issued Thursday. The statement noted that the administrative leave for the chief was "not disciplinary" and that the commission would discuss the recent report at its next meeting.

The new misconduct allegations come just over six months after Armstrong touted the progress the department had made in police reforms in recent years . The department has been under federal oversight for two decades stemming from the Oakland Riders scandal of the early 2000s.

The Oakland Police Department also came under scrutiny after the 2015 sex scandal involving multiple officers and a young woman who called herself Celeste Guap. That scandal led to both internal affairs and criminal investigations of the officers.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong blasts federal monitor, calls for reinstatement

OAKLAND – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who was placed on leave by Mayor Sheng Thao last week, said Monday he deserves to be reinstated immediately and blamed a federal monitor overseeing police for his current predicament. Armstrong released a statement saying he was placed on leave because of "self-interest" by the federal monitor Robert Warshaw. The Oakland Police Department has been under federal oversight for about 20 years."I want the public to know I followed all policies, protocols and procedures in the two incidents that are detailed in the recently-released summary report," Armstrong said. That report alleged, among other...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland mayor says police chief's leave is not punitive

OAKLAND -- Standing on the steps of Oakland CIty Hall, newly elected Mayor Sheng Thao Saturday said the decision to put the city's police chief on leave was not punitive.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave by Mayor Thao following a report released Wednesday detailing allegations of police misconduct in the police department. The alleged misconduct may call into question whether the department can exit the federal oversight it has been under for about 20 years.However, Mayor Thao said during her Saturday press conference, "I want to make sure that everyone understands that, under our administration, that...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD recruitment bonus proposed to avoid 'catastrophic' shortage of police officers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco supervisor is proposing the city match police officer recruitment bonuses offered by other cities to help alleviate what he calls a "catastrophic" staffing shortage.Supervisor Matt Dorsey said in a press statement he will introduce a resolution Tuesday urging the city to adopt a policy of automatically matching top police recruitment bonuses offered by competing jurisdictions in Northern California, which "significantly out-bid" San Francisco for police officer hires. The resolution would also urge the city's Police Commission to develop a plan for reaching the recommended SFPD staffing level of 2,182 police officers within four years.Dorsey said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Chief Armstrong's leave is latest twist in troubled Oakland police department history

OAKLAND -- Another alleged case of misconduct in the Oakland Police Department is triggering strong responses from those who have worked -- in some cases for decades -- to reform the department.The Oakland Police Department has been under a federal oversight for more than 20 years since a civil rights lawsuit was filed against the city in 2000.A group of officers known as the Riders were accused of beating Black residents, planting drugs and falsifying records.RELATED ARTICLE: Oakland police chief placed on administrative leaveThe department had made great improvements in meeting the court-mandated reforms. Now new allegations may set OPD back...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

New details surface in latest Oakland Police Department misconduct scandal

OAKLAND -- Additional details surfaced Friday regarding the actions of an Oakland police sergeant that led to a scathing report on department misconduct investigations and Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on paid leave.Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin issued the statement about Armstrong being placed on leave Thursday evening after acknowledging the recent report on the Oakland Police Department violating its own misconduct policies by independent law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP. "The decision was not taken lightly but we believe that it is critical for the safety of our community that we build trust and confidence...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland community leaders upset chief put on administrative leave

OAKLAND, Calif. - Community leaders in Oakland, who worked closely with Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in violence prevention efforts, were stunned Friday after learning the city’s top cop was placed on administrative leave. It’s still unclear what the future holds for the chief and whether he’ll keep his job...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to San Francisco Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 16th and Capp Streets. The suspect fled the scene […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two assaults reported near Berkeley campus; suspects sought

Authorities on Friday sought the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in two separate assaults that occurred in the area of the University of California, Berkeley campus. The first incident occurred just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday near the university's Stephens Hall, according to an alert sent by the University of California Police Department. Police reported the victim was walking southbound on a pedestrian bridge on the east side...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted rape wanted by Oakland PD

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempted rape. The incident occurred Thursday at 9:30 a.m. on the 4700 block of International Boulevard. The suspect entered a business and approached an employee. The victim told OPD officers that they were grabbed by the […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Riders decision looms large over latest OPD controversy

OAKLAND -- Newly elected Oakland mayor Sheng Thao told reporters Saturday she was awaiting additional investigative reports to determine the fate of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the department's latest scandal.But at a Saturday news conference it was unclear if the final decision rests with her or some other local or federal governing body."Our goal is not to be punitive," she said. "This is not a disciplinary action to Chief Armstrong. This is an opportunity to more fully review the findings of the report and let our oversight bodies act...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed near Jefferson Square Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle about a block from San Francisco's Jefferson Square Park. Police officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Eddy streets at about 5:40 a.m. and found the victim suffering from unspecified injuries, according to San Francisco Police Department officials. The victim, whose name wasn't released, died at the scene despite the efforts of officers and medics, police said. The driver, who is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Anyone with information can contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy