6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
61-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a house in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 2350 E. 61st Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man shot. Upon arriving, officers located the male victim on the floor of the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"

" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
Wallet theft quickly turns into $6,000 credit card fraud: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A woman, 76, reported Jan. 18 that she realized her wallet was missing from her shopping cart at Marc’s after a man asked her questions about tomatoes. The following day, the woman reported that $6,000 worth of fraudulent transactions had been made on credit cards that were in the wallet. The purchases were made at an unknown Best Buy location and at the Macedonia Walmart.
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
