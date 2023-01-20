Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
61-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland home
CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a house in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 2350 E. 61st Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man shot. Upon arriving, officers located the male victim on the floor of the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
cleveland19.com
Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain
OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help. Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal...
Cleveland detectives investigating Tito scooter theft
Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona reported to Guards Fest on Saturday, but apparently did not arrive on his scooter.
cleveland19.com
Akron suspect break out window of home, steals numerous items, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing numerous items is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspect broke out the window to the home in the 1200 block of Burkhardt Avenue on the afternoon of Dec....
Man found dead in Cleveland shooting: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Cleveland Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. 61st Street after a 61-year-old victim was found shot in his home.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Monday in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to police. Timothy Mark Nash, 61, was found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is deliberating in the trial for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.
" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
Woman charged with robbing a CVS on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say she robbed a CVS in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood last week. The store clerk handed over a bag containing cash and a tracking device, allowing police to locate the suspect shortly afterward, officers say.
cleveland19.com
Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
‘Very brazen’: Armed robbers steal keys, phones and victim’s shoes in Euclid
Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a couple at gun point, demanding their car keys, cell phones and the one victim’s shoes.
15-year-old shot through floor in Cleveland, police say
A teen was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting at a home, Cleveland police said.
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Wallet theft quickly turns into $6,000 credit card fraud: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 76, reported Jan. 18 that she realized her wallet was missing from her shopping cart at Marc’s after a man asked her questions about tomatoes. The following day, the woman reported that $6,000 worth of fraudulent transactions had been made on credit cards that were in the wallet. The purchases were made at an unknown Best Buy location and at the Macedonia Walmart.
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
Bullet hits victim’s cell phone in pocket in Lakewood bar shooting
Police are investigating two violent incidents that happened at public places in Lakewood in the early morning hours on Sunday.
cleveland19.com
Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
