NHL All-Star rosters: Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Mitch Marner headline the 2023 star-studded game in Florida

Sporting News
When is the NHL All-Star game? Date, time, rosters and site for 2023 showcase
Get your sunscreen and bathing suits ready. The NHL All-Star Game is quickly approaching in South Florida, where the best players in the league met for a weekend of festivities. The All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game are set to kick off the first weekend in February. The rosters have...
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Sporting News
Is Alex Ovechkin playing tonight? Injury details, return date, latest news on Capitals captain
The Capitals could be without their captain for a second consecutive game. Alex Ovechkin is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game against the Avalanche in Colorado. The winger missed his first game of the season on Saturday, Jan. 21 against the Golden Knights in what the team called a lower-body injury.
Sporting News
Why did the Canucks fire Bruce Boudreau? Rick Tocchet named replacement, ending Vancouver's strange coaching saga
The NHL's worst-kept secret this season has officially come to light. The Canucks announced that Bruce Boudreau was been relieved of his duties as head coach. Taking over the position is former Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet. It brings an end to what has been a weird saga in Vancouver. Rumblings...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Kevin Durant Rightfully Takes Credit for NBA’s New All-Star Game Wrinkle
The Nets forward floated the idea in a Jan. 2022 podcast episode.
Sporting News
2023 McDonald's All American Game rosters: Juju Watkins, Jada Williams highlight girls lineup
The rosters for the 2023 McDonald's All American Game were revealed on ESPN's NBA Today on Tuesday. No. 1 ranked prospect Juju Watkins (USC commit) and No. 2 ranked prospect Mikaylah Williams (LSU commit) headline the rosters, while La Jolla Country Day senior Jada Williams (Arizona commit) also cracked the lineup.
Sporting News
Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
Sporting News
NHL power rankings 2022-23: Bruins, Hurricanes maintain top spots; Canadiens continue to drop
As the NHL season approaches the All-Star break and soon the trade deadline, we are starting to very faintly get a picture of what the postseason is going to look like. It's getting to be decision-making time soon for front offices. Are they sellers, buyers, a bit of both or neither? Luckily for general managers, there is still a month to be played before the NHL trade deadline.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News
NBA trade grades: Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards, make splash ahead of deadline
The Lakers have made a significant splash ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to reports from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles will acquire Rui Hachimura from Washington in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple future second-round picks. News of the trade as the Lakers look...
Sporting News
Lakers-Wizards trade details: Los Angeles adds Rui Hachimura in exchange for draft picks, Kendrick Nunn
The Lakers have reportedly made the first splash to get the NBA's trade season underway. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers will acquire 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Los Angeles is trying to...
