WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman had to go to the hospital Saturday after she was stabbed in the hand by a suspect in her apartment, according to a police report. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of 5th Street SW in Warren, the victim said she woke up to a loud pounding on the door, according to a Warren police report. The victim saw a known woman on the other side of her front door.

WARREN, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO