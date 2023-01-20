Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
WYTV.com
East High student arrested for hitting another student with chair
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East High School student was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he hit a female student Monday with a chair. Elias Rodriguez, 18, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. A deputy for the county Sheriff’s Office who works...
WYTV.com
Victim stabbed in hand, taken to hospital during confrontation in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman had to go to the hospital Saturday after she was stabbed in the hand by a suspect in her apartment, according to a police report. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of 5th Street SW in Warren, the victim said she woke up to a loud pounding on the door, according to a Warren police report. The victim saw a known woman on the other side of her front door.
WYTV.com
Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent. Brenda Rider, who created the petition, says the group isn’t on a timeline. In total, the group needs 2,920 signatures from Austintown residents before the petition goes to the...
WYTV.com
Man suspected of stealing gavels from local judge: report
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday afternoon suspected of stealing gavels and more from a local judge, according to a police report. Ademilson Smith, 40, is charged with six misdemeanors including receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, resisting arrest, criminal damages, obstruction of business and trespassing.
WYTV.com
Donations sought for family of Warren arson victim
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Warren is doing its part to help Chassidy Broadstone’s family. She was killed in Thursday’s fire in Warren. The house was destroyed in the fire that has been ruled arson. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. Green...
WYTV.com
Police investigating child hit in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police were called out to the city’s west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., Warren police were called out to Parkman Road Northwest and Clemmens Avenue Northwest. Police could only told confirm that a juvenile was hit.
WYTV.com
Crews save dog from Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters saved a dog from a burning home in Warren on Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the house in the 800 block of Third Street SW at 4:55 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported....
WYTV.com
Tressels on committee to fundraise for YSU’s Kilcawley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Retiring Youngtown State University President Jim Tressel and his wife Ellen have volunteered to be on the committee to raise money for the replacement of the Kilcawley Student Center. In December, the Board of Trustees approved spending $40 million for the replacement, $15 million of...
WYTV.com
Cyclist hit by semi flown to hospital with serious injuries
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A cyclist was hit by a semi and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening. According to Sebring fire Chief Mike Springer, 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was riding his bike with no lights on when he was hit by a semi truck. The...
WYTV.com
Fire under investigation after 2 cars, garage damaged
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue Northwest in Warren. When firefighters arrived, two cars parked in a driveway were on fire,...
WYTV.com
Funds to support building renovations at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State Representative Lauren McNally is announcing funds to support a renovation project at Youngstown State University. Nearly $179,000 will support YSU’s Building Envelope Renovations project. The money will help with YSU’s architectural design contract. The project includes the improvement of the full brick...
WYTV.com
Social media challenge shows support for local dancer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The dance community is rallying behind one of its own. Escape Dance Academy in Austintown is showing its support for Lucy Thomas. The 11-year-old is one of the dance academy’s elite team dancers. Doctors recently found a large mass in her abdomen. She underwent...
WYTV.com
Police identify suspected killer in 50-year-old cold case of 12-year-old’s murder
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Township police announced Tuesday they believe they know who is responsible for the 1972 murder of a 12-year-old boy. In a press conference, Chief Todd Werth said they believe Joseph Norman Hill, a former township resident who died in 2019 in California, is responsible for the April 1972 strangulation death of 12-year-old Bradley Bellino.
WYTV.com
Tri-county ODOT crews preparing for next big storm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hours ahead of time, those in charge of handling snow and ice were getting ready for what’s predicted to be the area’s next snowfall, possibly the first big storm of the year. At the Youngstown Street Department, workers were mixing rock salt and...
WYTV.com
Local elementary school opens outdoor book walk
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren elementary school is celebrating its newest addition, an outdoor book walk. Students at Lincoln PK-8 kicked off the start of the program Tuesday afternoon. The school received a grant to pay for the project. Each of the 14 stations represents a page of...
WYTV.com
Family raising funds for memorial park to remember Rowan Sweeney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son’s honor. Sweeney shared updated renderings with First News on Saturday. The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities and will...
WYTV.com
Mind the plow: Giving road crews space to work
(WKBN) — As more snow comes to the area, your morning commute could be impacted. The Ohio Department of Transportation is heading out Tuesday to prepare the roads. More than 40 crews will be out in the next couple of days in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. They recommend giving...
WYTV.com
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. A driver hit a parked car on the road. When our First News crews arrived, they saw police trying to give a field sobriety test to...
WYTV.com
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback. You’ve seen its sign for decades. The Hub was once a spot for people to eat and drink right in the heart of downtown. The Legal Arts Building had been vacant since 2005....
WYTV.com
Milder days, cooler nights accelerate start of pothole season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the slick conditions from weekend snow and ice, drivers need to be on extra alert for potholes. We spoke with the Mahoning County engineer about how they’re addressing the issue, along with a car expert about the dangers potholes pose to your car.
Comments / 0