Deputies investigate car break-in
DUPONT CITY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies arrested a man after receiving reports of someone breaking into a car in Dupont City. The incident happened Jan. 23 in the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene they found the suspect about a block away from where the car was broken into.
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Edgewood. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8 p.m. They say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha […]
Pickup safety emphasized in schools after incident
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School pickup safety is being highlighted in school districts, after a man allegedly tried to pick up a child from school and have sex with them. Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton said quick thinking by staff prevented Jonathan Aliff from picking up a child.
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
Man’s death investigated as homicide
MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The death of a man whose family and friends found him is being investigated as a homicide case. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden to investigate an unattended death on January 18, 2023. The man was...
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
Man cited after loaded gun found at airport security checkpoint
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Clay County was cited after a loaded handgun was found at the security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Investigators say the .45-caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. According...
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
Crews make progress on new Huntington Fire Station on 20th Street
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In just a few months, Huntington will be home to a brand new fire station that’s been in the works for quite a while. The new station on 20th Street may not be finished yet, but crews already know the blueprints by heart. They’re excited...
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
One dead after a structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released. The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around...
Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home
HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
Bookmark Monday | Reef Road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://deborahgoodrichroyce.com/books/reef-road/.
Two treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at an apartment building. The call came into dispatchers at Metro 911 just after 9:30 a.m. for a fire at a two-story apartment building at the corner of block of Britton Street and Crescent Road.
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for Bobby Bennett Jr.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Bobby Bennett Jr. in regards to an active investigation. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post in reference to the whereabouts of Bobby Bennett Jr. Deputy Shane Peacock said he would like to speak to […]
