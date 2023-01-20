ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

UH Manoa building renamed after ‘First Lady of Limu’

By Julissa Briseño
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa Life Sciences Building was renamed after the “First Lady of Limu” through the UH Board of Regents as they voted unanimously to rename the building.

The late UH Manoa ethnobotany professor emerita and Kanaka Maoli made an indelible mark in the scientific community that paved the way for the success of Hawaii’s traditional and customary practices and knowledge in western science.

According to UH, Abbott was also great in establishing the ethnobotany program at UH, the study between humans and plants.

Now, the three-story, 70,000-square-foot building will be known as the Isabella Aiona Abbott Life Sciences Building.

“Dr. Isabella Aiona Abbott truly exemplifies what it means to be a person of significance to the University of Hawaiʻi. And the new Life Sciences Building provides a highly befitting opportunity to honor her life, career and contributions,” wrote UH President David Lassner in his letter recommending the building’s renaming to the Board of Regents.

