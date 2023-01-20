ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 12

Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook

Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
LYNBROOK, NY
News 12

Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford

A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
ELMSFORD, NY
News 12

NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who they say are connected with a robbery in East New York. Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month. They then stole that man's wallet and fled the scene. Police say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram

Two Suffolk County police officers saved a choking baby at a Coram home on Monday. They say when they arrived at the scene, the 1-month-old infant was choking on a piece of candy and having difficulty breathing. Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used...
CORAM, NY

