Women accused of animal hoarding to face judge for allegedly violating terms of release
Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz could be taken from the Ocean County Courthouse to the Ocean County Jail after the hearing if the judge decides that they violated the orders.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook
Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
Elmsford veterinarian pleads guilty to forgery, animal cruelty
The doctor allegedly kicked an old, three-legged German shepherd and then pulled his ear.
DA: Mom of Arlington HS student charged after disguising as student, instigating fight
She was seen on surveillance video standing next to them and using vulgar language while the girls fought before first period.
Ex-Newburgh tattoo shop owner among 4 Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot conspiracy
Monday's verdict is the second major trial of those accused of trying to forcibly keep Donald Trump president.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Police: 15-year-old arrested for attacking 2 Uniondale nail salon workers
Police say the teen was getting a manicure at 'S and D Nail Salon' on 581 Uniondale Ave.
NYPD: 17-year-old boy dies following stabbing in Coney Island
Investigators say Nyheem Wright was walking home from Liberation High School when a group of six boys jumped him and stabbed him on the corner of Mermaid Avenue and West 31st Street near a Rite Aid pharmacy's parking lot.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
News 12
Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford
A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
News 12
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who they say are connected with a robbery in East New York. Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month. They then stole that man's wallet and fled the scene. Police say...
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance at a Glen Rock florist.
News 12
Police: Man arrested in Southbury traffic stop after crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl found
A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Southbury turned up crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, police say. Southbury police say they conducted a traffic stop Sunday. Officers say the driver of the car was found to have 230 bags of heroin, containing fentanyl, 6 bags of crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.
News 12
Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram
Two Suffolk County police officers saved a choking baby at a Coram home on Monday. They say when they arrived at the scene, the 1-month-old infant was choking on a piece of candy and having difficulty breathing. Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used...
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Suffolk police: Man arrested for 11 felonies, including slashing tires in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk County police say they responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Saturday about a man slashing tires in the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center.
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
Monroe man accused of speeding, leading police on chase before cash
Police say no one was injured, and Davis was released on an appearance ticket.
