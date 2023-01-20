ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Man arrested in 1994 strangulation deaths of a NYC mother, daughter

HARLEM, N.Y. (WPIX) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after a mother and her daughter were strangled to death inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the 1994 deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, 27, officials said. The arrest was made using DNA evidence.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook

Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
LYNBROOK, NY
Shore News Network

Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Belmont: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Girl

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Belmont. Police said that Taniah Gale, of 588 East 181st Street, Bronx, NY, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 14, at around 8 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black and white sneakers.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dead, three others injured in Bronx shooting: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Concourse just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy