Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
NBC New York
15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops
A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
Second person sought in connection to Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A second person is being sought by police in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment, according to authorities. Lashawn Mackey, 47, has already been charged by prosecutors with murder and burglary in the death of Maria Hernandez, […]
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
localsyr.com
Man arrested in 1994 strangulation deaths of a NYC mother, daughter
HARLEM, N.Y. (WPIX) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after a mother and her daughter were strangled to death inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the 1994 deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, 27, officials said. The arrest was made using DNA evidence.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook
Police say they have arrested a man for attempted murder in connection to a December shooting that happened in Lynbrook. According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Road when a physical altercation ensued.
bkreader.com
Two Dead, 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx
Just after 9PM, two people were shot on East 46th street and Avenue K in Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a...
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
NBC New York
Arrest Made in 1994 Cold Case Killing of Harlem Mother and Daughter
Police finally have a break in a cold case double murder of a mother and daughter in Harlem from nearly 30 years ago. Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday and accused of strangling the two women back in 1994, according to police. Sarah and Sharon Roberts were found dead inside a...
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx jail officer hospitalized after exposed to fentanyl in mail
On Friday night while sorting mail in the Bronx, the officer's hands went numb despite wearing gloves.
norwoodnews.org
Belmont: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Girl
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Belmont. Police said that Taniah Gale, of 588 East 181st Street, Bronx, NY, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 14, at around 8 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black and white sneakers.
Man dead, three others injured in Bronx shooting: police
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and three others were injured when shots rang out in the Bronx Saturday night, police said. The 33-year-old victim was struck in the torso near 1121 Morris Ave. in Concourse just before 10:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken […]
NBC New York
4 Shootings Leave 3 Dead, Half a Dozen Wounded in Bloody NYC Weekend
A string of deadly Saturday night shootings in New York City claimed the lives of two men and wounded four others -- each coming just hours after a pair of double shootings in the same borough. The first took place in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood. Police said two men were shot...
17 injured, 1 critically, in Brooklyn fire after deadly weekend in NYC
A residential fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning injured 17 people, including a resident who was critically injured, officials said after fires killed multiple people, including a boy, in the city over the weekend.
Teen fatally stabbed in Coney Island lit up a room with his smile; fundraiser to support family
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island on Friday, was a joyful teen who lit up a room with his wide smile, according to a crowdfunding post. “He brought life when he entered a room,” the GoFundMe post said about the teen. Wright, 17, was chased and […]
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
