The Feb. 9 trade deadline is looming, and the skidding Knicks, losers of four straight games entering Tuesday’s contest against the Cavaliers, obviously need reinforcements. They also have a number of out-of-the-rotation players who could be moved. The Post takes a look at those players, and their current situation: Cam Reddish He was a surprise contributor on opening night and actually received eight starts, but he has been tied to the bench for six weeks, ever since coach Tom Thibodeau went to a nine-man rotation on Dec. 4. An unrestricted free agent at season’s end, the 6-foot-8 Reddish is a long shot to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 43 MINUTES AGO