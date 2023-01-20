ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.

Police learned an employee from Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) was at the home to turn off the resident’s gas. He said he knocked on the door but no one answered.

The employee then said he called for backup to secure a dog in the backyard while he shut off the gas.

When he entered the backyard, resident Tabatha Barnett came out and said she was going to grab her gun. Minutes later, she returned with what appeared to be a black pistol and pointed it at the employee.

The employee said he then ran out of the yard and into his truck, but Barnett walked through the house, opened her front door and yelled, “If you come back, I’ll shoot you.”

When police arrived after the employee called, Barnett admitted to pointing the weapon at the employee but claimed she was afraid due to the unknown people in her backyard.

Despite her claims, the employee was wearing a yellow vest, an ONG employee hat and driving an ONG truck.

Police took the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, into evidence and arrested Barnett for pointing a deadly weapon with intent and interfering with an emergency personnel.

