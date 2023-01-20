ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy2hN_0kKwBh9R00

Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.

The most recent death occurred early Thursday morning near Moorpark Street and Van Nuys Boulevard.

Angela Marsden, who owns a business in the area, called it "traumatizing" and told Eyewitness News she's upset because she claims she told city officials numerous times the deaths were inhumane.

"We've had three bodies in a week and a half, two right here, three dead people," she said. "It's not about politics. This is about human lives."

The paramedics who responded to Thursday's call apparently knew who the victim was.

One paramedic told ABC7 she used to walk around, pretending she had a phone in her hand and frequented the area. One man said the victim didn't look well but claims she wouldn't get help.

"So I told her when she got back, I said, 'You need to call the paramedics because you're not in good condition.'"

The latest recorded data from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health shows the number of homeless deaths has risen from about two a day in 2014 to almost five a day in 2020.

"What we do see, unfortunately, is an increase in fentanyl on our streets which has caused a higher level of overdoses," said Ken Craft with the Hope of the Valley, an organization that advocates for the homeless. "As the weather turns cold and hypothermia sets and we do see people dying."

Statistics show the leading cause of death among homeless people is drug overdoses, along with medical issues, homicide and suicide.

Meanwhile, Mayor Karen Bass responded to woman's death on Twitter, saying "This is exactly why I've declared a state of emergency. Successfully confronting the homelessness crisis is a matter of life and death."

Craft said it's a crisis and the city needs to get more beds and more shelters.

"I do believe the wheels are turning on moving in the direction, but we're not moving fast enough," Craft said.

Marsden said she sometimes speaks to people near her business and they often refuse offers for housing. She feels they have to be placed where they will be safe.

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Comments / 12

Bob Johnson
4d ago

What are the city to do? The homeless I speak to say they rather live in the streets then to seek help, it's a lifestyle. They get everything they need for free and can get high on drugs all day. I see this every day, none stop. If this business owner is so concerned about being "humane" she needs to open her home up to the homeless. Put up or shut up.

Reply(3)
5
Big Chief
4d ago

Wow! just think 🤣 There's tens of thousands at our borders right now ready to make our community streets their home

Reply
5
Jesmon13
4d ago

Why aren’t they getting free healthcare like everyone else? American people need help too.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy