Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Many unanswered questions loom over fatal crash involving BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still more questions than answers after a fatal car crash involving Bakersfield police officers Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m., involving two Bakersfield police officers and two passengers in a vehicle on their way home from work on South Vineland and Muller roads. The area is considered […]
Northbound Hwy 99 is to be closed Monday night
The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Multiple law enforcement officers, including K-9, were on the scene of a barricade situation late Monday night, Jan. 23, at the Fairfield Inn… Read more "Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield"
Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest
A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
Woman killed in crash identified by coroner
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary from Ulta Beauty in Rosedale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary in Rosedale, according to a release from the department. On Jan. 3, the suspect entered an Ulta Beauty store located at 9280 Rosedale Highway, just east of Calloway Drive, picked up $1,000 worth of merchandise, […]
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving Bakersfield police during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died, three people were injured — including two Bakersfield police officers — following a crash during a pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The crash killed a driver in the area of South Vineland and Muller roads. Two officers were injured a woman suffered […]
Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
Kern County teens called heroes after rescuing school kids after accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their […]
Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
Local attorney releases statement regarding fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows: “The incident that occurred in the early […]
1 woman dead, 1 injured after car strikes multiple trees in orchard
A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a crash in Rosedale shortly before midnight on Thurs, Jan 19.
Man dies after crashing into tree on California Ave in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was killed after colliding with a tree Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The coroner’s office later identified the man who died as Marcus Allen Munoz, 29, of Bakersfield. Munoz was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
