ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Many unanswered questions loom over fatal crash involving BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still more questions than answers after a fatal car crash involving Bakersfield police officers Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m., involving two Bakersfield police officers and two passengers in a vehicle on their way home from work on South Vineland and Muller roads. The area is considered […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest

A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in crash identified by coroner

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One woman is dead and another is injured after allegedly crashing into multiple trees, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD said they received a report of a single-vehicle car crash on Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way on January 20, 2023, just after 12 a.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Local attorney releases statement regarding fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows: “The incident that occurred in the early […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
WASCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy