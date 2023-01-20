ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Two human trafficking survivors share their stories in hopes of helping others

By Rob Harris
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYFBa_0kKwB9Q600

Natalee Skye Bingham and Angela Williams met in September 2017, and they marked the start of their friendship with a Snapchat filter selfie. That selfie would be the first of many in a long friendship built not only on an affinity for each other, but also on deeper pain.

The two had an instant connection because they shared a very personal and traumatic back story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eiq2F_0kKwB9Q600 Denver7
Natalee Skye Bingham and Angela Williams

Just months before that selfie was snapped, Williams had fled a life of human trafficking. Bingham, for her part, wouldn’t find the path out for years after, but she credits that fateful meeting, and eventually hearing Williams’ story of survival, as the start of her own journey out.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and advocates tell Denver7 large events that summon big crowds to Denver, such as the National Western Stock Show, provide even more opportunities for traffickers. In light of this, both Bingham and Williams sat down with us to share their stories, in the hopes that they could illuminate the issue for others and help other survivors find a way out.

“When I met my first trafficker, I was 17 years old,” Williams said. “He started grooming me by taking me out with the girl that recruited me, and would give me a couple hundred dollars, which, to a poor girl from the hood, was a lot of money. He would take me out to eat. He would provide me with a lot of illicit things from lingerie to drugs, and all the taboo things that can kind of, like, deter a young teenager from, you know, going the right way… Eventually, I was broken down to where I was desensitized, and though that everything going on around me was normal. That’s when I started working in one of his 10 brothels that were stationed around strip clubs around the city of Houston.”

Bingham’s trafficker wasn’t a stranger. It was her partner, who she was in love with and who started selling her to other men.

“Being a transgender woman, you know, it’s very hard to find love. And I was very vulnerable,” Bingham said. “He wanted to control and manipulate me into thinking he’s all I have, and that I have to be with him forever… and I’m over here selling my body and giving him the money in hopes that we’re going to have this dream home that we’ve wished for. But that was never given to me.”

Both Williams and Bingham spent years trapped in slavery, with their traffickers controlling everything — down to tracking their location and every phone conversation. Williams’ escape came first, after a disturbing and violent attack that nearly cost her her life.

“He beat me savagely. He assaulted me, robbed me, beat me with a nightstick all throughout that condo, fracturing my skull. My bone popped out of my arm. I’m permanently disfigured — my finger was broken because I was told to hold my hands out for using social media,” Williams described, saying she experienced a spiritual moment of clarity as she fought for her life. “I began to just pray, because I didn’t want to die. I would call it divine intervention, and at that moment, I might not have cared about myself, but I cared about my friends and my family enough to seek help and enough to realize that something had to change.”

The Colorado Human Trafficking Council launched a hotline and tipline in 2020. Since then, it reports a 30% increase in monthly survivor calls and a 58% increase in tips.

According to the council, it is unclear whether trafficking has increased by those substantial amounts in those years, or if more people have come forward to report. Either way, it has good news to share: it has been able to double the amount of victims being connected to services.

It was learning of Williams’ escape that gave Bingham the strength to seek the same freedom, even though it would end in a violent attack against her, too.

“It really gave me the strength that I can love myself better than anyone else,” Bingham said.

“Sexual exploitation does not discriminate: gender, race, or age,” Williams added. “Freedom is priceless. A valued person cannot be sold. So, learn to love yourself.”

Human trafficking can take many forms, through sexual exploitation or forced labor. If you or someone you know needs help escaping, you can contact Colorado’s Human Trafficking Hotlin e by calling 866-455-5075 or by texting 720-999-9724.

Know the signs by following the Department of Homeland Security’s “Blue Campaign” to end human trafficking.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character

Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar.  "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other."  Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
NORTHGLENN, CO
kunc.org

Sobriety, mental health and the pandemic: A look inside Colorado's only recovery high school

On a recent Monday, Keith Hayes is rounding up students inside 5280 High School in Denver for the morning meeting. “Let's go. Let's go,” he yells. “Let's go please.”. Dressed in typical teen wear — jeans, hoodies, t-shirts — they plop down on large steps in the open auditorium. Hayes, the school’s director of recovery, poses the question of the day. “How has your mental health been a struggle that has maybe affected you and your sobriety? How has your sobriety maybe affected your mental health?” he asks. Every day starts like this: with a recovery program called Summit. The students, who are in recovery for drugs and alcohol, can share if they want. A teenage boy goes first.
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

$8,000 Presentation To Crossroads From 100 Women Who Care

What an honor it was for Karen Dick and Mary Liz Adair, members of 100 Women Who Care-Estes Park, to present $8,000 to Tim Van Ryn, Assistant Director, of Crossroads Ministry. For many years Crossroads has ministered to the basic human needs of many Estes Valley residents-assistance with rent payments, assistance with utility bill payments, and generous donations of food when requests are made. The stability that Crossroads offers families is often life-changing.
ESTES PARK, CO
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haitian man sentenced for shipping firearms from Colorado to Haiti

A Haitian man living in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado, was sentenced earlier this month for having hidden firearms in cars that were being shipped to Haiti. According to police reports, Peniel Olibris, 32, was indicted in July 2022 and later signed a plea agreement in September 2022, admitting guilt to one of the two contraband counts in the indictment.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose

(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
KKTV

Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
AURORA, CO
12tomatoes.com

Officer Responds To Noise Complaint And Ends Up Buying Groceries For Struggling Woman

This Denver police officer went well beyond the call of duty to assist a woman in need and this story is sure to put a smile on your face. The nonprofit group Citizens Appreciate Police decided to provide her with some much-needed acknowledgment for her efforts. The story starts innocently enough, too. According to a Facebook post from the organization, Officer Melissa Martin of the Denver Police Department was on the job one day.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy