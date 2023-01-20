ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
Hartford Area Burger Battle continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls isn’t the only town hosting a burger battle through January. Hartford Area Burger Battle kicked off on Jan. 1 and is set to finish at the end of this month. Main Street Humboldt Bar is offering up a Fiesta Burger for this year’s competition.
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness

A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion

A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
Sioux Falls marketing agency 44i, Inc. announces new partners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A digital and traditional marketing firm in Sioux Falls announced three members of the executive management team have become partners this month. With the transition of Darren Kuyper, Jon Peterson, and Travis Quam to partners, the involvement of 44i founder and owner James...
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota

Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather

Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game. “Just focus for the point. I need it for my best...
34th annual Funski event wrapped Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th annual Funski event wrapped up on Saturday, raising money for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The festivities kicked off with the return of cross-country skiing, which is actually how Funski started back in 1989, raising $3,000. There was also a fat bike race and a liquid lap where participants would race down the hill holding a pitcher of water. Funski reached the $1,000,000 mark last year, and 100% of the money raised helps the victims of domestic violence.
How this Sioux Falls couple juggles work, family, finances

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com. From raising two kids to building their...
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
Pet portrait event will benefit the Rescue Network

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get a portrait with your pet this coming Saturday, with the proceeds benefiting the Rescue Network, which helps find homes for unwanted animals. The event will take place at the Southern Hills Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.
