Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hartford Area Burger Battle continues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls isn’t the only town hosting a burger battle through January. Hartford Area Burger Battle kicked off on Jan. 1 and is set to finish at the end of this month. Main Street Humboldt Bar is offering up a Fiesta Burger for this year’s competition.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
sdpb.org
Ruling paves way for demolition of unfinished Sioux Falls mansion
A three-lot mansion in the Prairie Hills neighborhood of Sioux Falls is set to be demolished after sitting unfinished for almost eight years despite some recent efforts to revitalize its construction. The home, located at 6800 S. Westfield Trail, has been the center of a court battle between the city...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls marketing agency 44i, Inc. announces new partners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A digital and traditional marketing firm in Sioux Falls announced three members of the executive management team have become partners this month. With the transition of Darren Kuyper, Jon Peterson, and Travis Quam to partners, the involvement of 44i founder and owner James...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds of fish stuck in James River Dam
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. SB 69: Concerns...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
cspdailynews.com
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood in central Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Monday Morning Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning. One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
dakotanewsnow.com
Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game. “Just focus for the point. I need it for my best...
dakotanewsnow.com
34th annual Funski event wrapped Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th annual Funski event wrapped up on Saturday, raising money for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The festivities kicked off with the return of cross-country skiing, which is actually how Funski started back in 1989, raising $3,000. There was also a fat bike race and a liquid lap where participants would race down the hill holding a pitcher of water. Funski reached the $1,000,000 mark last year, and 100% of the money raised helps the victims of domestic violence.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict,...
dakotanewsnow.com
How this Sioux Falls couple juggles work, family, finances
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com. From raising two kids to building their...
KELOLAND TV
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pet portrait event will benefit the Rescue Network
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get a portrait with your pet this coming Saturday, with the proceeds benefiting the Rescue Network, which helps find homes for unwanted animals. The event will take place at the Southern Hills Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.
Comments / 10