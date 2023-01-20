TV Tonight: Our highlights for Friday, January 20

On TV tonight, Death in Paradise investigates another murder mystery, Would I Lie to You? invites new celebrities to tell some outrageous stories, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job concludes, and there's more from Father Brown . Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC One

Estate agent Cheryl ( Doctors ’ Laura Rollins) is selling a private beach in the picturesque St Agatha’s Cove, and she’s so convinced of its appeal that she stays behind on the boat while prospective buyers Hannah ( The Split ’s Fiona Button) and Peter ( Holby City ’s John Michie) look around the beauty spot with designated driver Ryan ( Breaking Dad ’s Barney Walsh).

It’s an unwise idea, as the trio return to find her murdered - and Cheryl is promptly unmasked as a con artist who had no right to sell the beach! It’s up to Neville and the team to deduce how the killer struck without alerting the folks on the sand…

Would I Lie to You? , 8 pm, BBC One

On tonight’s show, Shirley Ballas claims Tom Cruise owes her £600 for a dancing lesson, which fellow panellist Josie Gibson thinks is true as ‘you still seem a bit angry’.

Elsewhere, Chris McCausland says he used to hide a sausage roll in a hedge so he could have a snack on the way home from the pub, Lee Mack tells us he’s in a synchronised-swimming team with ‘one eye on the Commonwealth Games’ and David Mitchell in so many words says he’d rather die than send messages via WhatsApp. A very entertaining episode, particularly when Lee starts describing his swimming trunks…

Amanda & Alan's Italian Job , 8.30 pm, BBC One

How Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will complete their Sicilian renovation project is beyond us as they have such contrasting design ideas. But at least the kitchen is complete and now they’re concentrating on the bathrooms. While Alan wants rustic with a bidet, Amanda’s thinking cool with a disco ball. Alan’s commentary about his manliness with a sledgehammer is a hoot, and somehow in the name of research the pair (only them!) end up in a spa.

Father Brown , 1:45 pm, BBC One

Father Brown has had its fair share of top guest stars over the years, but it outdoes itself this afternoon with the arrival of musical theatre legend Elaine Paige as glamorous celebrity florist Octavia, who finds herself at the heart of a murder investigation when a guest at her cocktail party drops dead from poisoning.

Of course it’s up to Father Brown (Mark Williams) to get to the bottom of the mystery, with the help of his loyal parishioners Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) and Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood). Holby City ’s Kaye Wragg also guest stars as Octavia’s niece, Noele.

Holidaying with Jane McDonald , 9 pm, Channel 5

Following her adventures in Las Vegas and Mexico, Jane explores the original ‘love island’ of Cyprus in the final episode of the series. As well as learning about the Mediterranean island’s myths and legends (it’s the birthplace of goddess Aphrodite!), Jane meets friends for a sail and a snorkel in crystal-clear waters, discovers the ancient art of lace-making and makes halloumi cheese. The day ends on a high note with a serenade from Peter Andre’s brother, Chris.

Best box set on TV tonight

Kaleidoscope , Netflix

If you're looking for a very unique series this week, Kaleidoscope could be the perfect choice for you. This is a Netflix heist series with a twist, and you can watch the series in any order you like until the thrilling conclusion.

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito leads the cast as Leo Pap, and we follow a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. It's certainly an interesting watch especially if you're discussing it with others who may have watched in a different order to you!

Best film on TV tonight

Dreamland , 9 pm, Film4

A sparse and dusty crime drama set in the Depression-hit Texas of the 1930s. What is essentially a standard coming-of-age tale is bolstered considerably by the sheer wattage of Margot Robbie. She’s the last of a gang of bank robbers, hiding out in the barn owned by teenager Finn Cole’s family, with the entire local town determined to track her down for the reward money.

Naturally, Cole falls for the dishevelled but glamorous Robbie, and sets out to help her escape – he feels just as trapped as she does. There’s nothing new within the movie’s framework, but director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte channels Terrence Malick’s early work to deliver a bronze-hued tragedy with considerable emotional heft.

Soaps

EastEnders , 7.30 pm, BBC One

7.30 pm, BBC One Emmerdale , 7.30 pm, ITV1

7.30 pm, ITV1 Coronation Street , 8 pm, ITV1

8 pm, ITV1 Hollyoaks , 6.30 pm, Channel 4

Live Sport

Bowls: Indoor World Championships , from 1 pm, BBC Two

, from 1 pm, BBC Two Snooker: World Grand Prix , from 12:45 pm, ITV4

