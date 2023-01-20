ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'FINALLY, I was bored' Viewers praise Love Island after 'messy' and unexpected fight brings the drama

By Mariana Cerqueira
 3 days ago

It's been a few days since Winter Love Island 2023 had its big comeback (the last time we had this version was in 2020) but the show had been a little underwhelming for fans so far.

Apart from finally watching Maya Jama as the new Love Island presenter on the first episode, the following episodes were not delivering the drama we usually expect from the dating show — until today.

Following the addition of two new bombshells, Zara and David, heads have turned and the islanders end up getting involved in a 'messy' fight.

It all started with a beer pong game, when islanders were given challenges — from kissing the islander they most want to introduce to their family, to kissing someone where they like to be kissed.

New boy David took the opportunity to kiss Tanya , who's currently coupled up with Shaq . After the game, Harris asked David how his kiss with Tanya was, while Shaq was sitting with them. When David hinted that he didn't want to discuss it there (presumably not to hurt Shaq's feelings), Shaq started to accuse Harris of 'sh*t-stirring'.

Things got a bit heated and they were separated by the rest of the boys, while the girls watched from the sidelines.

And it wasn't just the boys having drama. While we're yet to get into it, Olivia was upset after Zara branded her the most two-faced islander during the beer pong game.

The aftermath of the fight — and exactly what led up to it — is yet to be seen, but viewers have already praised the show for 'finally' bringing the drama.

One viewer wrote: "Finally, Zara and Olivia, then Haris and Shaq. 😂 A lil bit of drama, a lil something happening. FINALLY. I was bored."

Another wrote: "Yas finally some drama & I’m here for it".

Another added: "finally being served what i came for #LoveIsland".

Obviously we can't wait for tomorrow night....

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX , with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN , lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

