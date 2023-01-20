Read full article on original website
SFGate
8 shot, 1 dead In Macarthur Blvd. shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) Eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool. When police arrived there were no victims,...
SFGate
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
SFGate
Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
Everything we know about the guns from Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park shootings
Here's what we know about the firearms used in the shootings, as well as the relevant state laws governing their use.
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
SFGate
Update: Trains Single-Tracking Through Closed Lafayette Bart Station
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning after a possible collision involving someone on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure. BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said a person was on the tracks when a train approached and a possible collision occurred.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in San Francisco
This marks the third pedestrian death in San Francisco since the start of the year, officials said.
SFGate
Officers Recover 17 Vehicles In Stolen Car Ring
The San Pablo Police Department recovered 17 stolen vehicles and identified five suspects in a Bay Area stolen car ring, officers announced on Thursday. Detectives uncovered the ring after a ShotSpotter reported gunshots in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo on Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. At the scene, an 18-year-old man suffering injuries said someone began shooting him after he tried to confront several people who were attempting to break into his car.
SFGate
Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
One dead, two injured after back-to-back collisions in San Francisco
The suspect was arrested, though the investigation is still open.
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Wild fireworks erupt in San Francisco's Chinatown for Lunar New Year
Photographs show the explosive Year of the Rabbit festivities.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
SFGate
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
'A reminder to not go off the trails': 2 hikers rescued in SF's Fort Funston
"These two individuals are fortunate that this rescue ended with no injuries."
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
