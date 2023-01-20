ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

8 shot, 1 dead In Macarthur Blvd. shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) Eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool. When police arrived there were no victims,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Update: Trains Single-Tracking Through Closed Lafayette Bart Station

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning after a possible collision involving someone on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure. BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said a person was on the tracks when a train approached and a possible collision occurred.
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Officers Recover 17 Vehicles In Stolen Car Ring

The San Pablo Police Department recovered 17 stolen vehicles and identified five suspects in a Bay Area stolen car ring, officers announced on Thursday. Detectives uncovered the ring after a ShotSpotter reported gunshots in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo on Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. At the scene, an 18-year-old man suffering injuries said someone began shooting him after he tried to confront several people who were attempting to break into his car.
SAN PABLO, CA
SFGate

Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy