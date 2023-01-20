ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Gas prices increase: California tops list of most expensive prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Due to increase demand and oil prices, prices at the pump are going up according to AAA. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
