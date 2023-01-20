Read full article on original website
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. When you take a trip to your local flea market you can find plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover when you visit.
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
Half Moon Bay Shootings: Suspect in deadly farm shootings was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An agricultural worker killed seven people at the farm where he worked and at another business in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old...
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Recent deadly fires prompt Sacramento Metro Fire to install smoke detectors in impacted neighborhoods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Communities throughout the Sacramento area have been grappling with tragedy since the holiday season. Sac Metro Fire responded to 4 deadly house fires in the two weeks leading up to the end of 2022: two in Rio Linda, one in North Highlands and one in Rosemont.
Update | Northern California leaders call for change over Monterey Park shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Fong Kushida released the following statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting:. "To our community,. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, a time meant to mark a season of hope and togetherness, we...
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
Gas prices increase: California tops list of most expensive prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Due to increase demand and oil prices, prices at the pump are going up according to AAA. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
Cosumnes and Elk Grove release damage, emergency call reports from storms
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three weeks out from the beginning of the parade of storms that have left devastation across California, many cities are finally able to survey damage and start repairs. Cosumnes Community Services District and Fire Department have released their totals for damage and rescue reports. When...
Acampo mobile home residents allowed to return home after flooding
ACAMPO, Calif. — After more than a week, hundreds of people in the Arbor Mobile Home Park in Acampo were finally allowed back home. But earlier, residents like Anna Villamor voiced their frustrations outside the front entrance to the park. "We're out of funds. Our cars are here. We...
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
