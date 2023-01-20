Read full article on original website
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Tom Brady Frustrated About Being Fined for Slide vs. Cowboys
The Buccaneers quarterback revealed that he plans to appeal the league’s punishment. Tom Brady revealed he plans on appealing the fine he received from the league for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s wild-card game. Brady came under fire for what some fans deemed...
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain
The quarterback’s status for the upcoming AFC championship game will be the talk of the NFL in the coming days. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
SI:AM | Another Unsatisfying Conclusion for the Cowboys
Mike McCarthy’s clock management is at the forefront after Sunday’s game. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m still laughing about the Cowboys’ final play. 🏟️ The future of conference championship games. 🐊 A messy recruiting saga. If you're reading this on SI.com,...
Report: Lipscomb Academy Hires Kevin Mawae to Replace Dilfer
The Hall of Famer is coming off two seasons working with the Colts. Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae as the next football coach at the prep school, per The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna. Mawae will replace former NFL...
For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season
Damar Hamlin was in the building, and Buffalo’s hopes were high Sunday, but the storybook ending never came. The cofounder of Store716 stood inside a Buffalo sports paradise. It was Sunday morning, and he was strolling past T-shirts printed with slogans that spoke to the magnitude of the afternoon ahead. Favorites include:
Aaron Rodgers Responds to Packers Trade Rumors
It was reported that the Packers would explore trading the star quarterback. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers again addressed rumors and reports about his football future Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show when the topic of a possible trade was brought up. “All other ideas about trade and whatnot, that’s is...
Bengals' Eli Apple Takes Shots at Bills’ Diggs, Allen
Death, taxes, the Cincinnati defensive back stirring the pot on social media. The Bengals are a win away from the Super Bowl, and that means Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple is a win away from another Super Bowl media cycle. And if the Bengals can beat the Chiefs on Sunday to advance, Apple will be well-prepared.
Mattress Mack Reacts to $2M Loss, Offers Advice for Dak Prescott
He thinks Prescott’s mattress might be the culprit for his tough loss. Texas furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale continued to place big money on Texas sports teams when he made a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional playoff round Sunday night. Unfortunately for Mack, this time there was no big payout.
AFC Championship Opening Odds and Spread: Chiefs Listed as Small Favorites Over Bengals
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last season with the Chiefs hosting the Bengals. The AFC conference championship is set after the Chiefs and Bengals emerged victorious in the divisional round. Kansas City is the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive Championship games. Oddsmakers at...
Chiefs vs Bengals: What to know if you’re going to the AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host an NFL record fifth consecutive AFC Championship this Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. It’s a repeat of last season’s conference championship, but Chiefs fans are hoping for a different outcome. Kansas City has lost...
