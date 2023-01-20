ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND



KFYR-TV

Minot Hot Tots reveal first player signing in team history

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot’s newest baseball team has checked off another milestone. The team announced Friday that Devin Jones, an outfielder from Creighton University, is the first player to sign onto the team’s 2023 roster. “From what I’ve heard, Minot is the place to be,” said Devin....
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot State names Ian Shields head football coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Less than one week after interviewing candidates, Minot State University tabbed Ian Shields to be the school’s head football coach. Shields will be the 22nd head coach in team history. “Ian was a very impressive candidate on paper, he really impressed the committee in his...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two killed in head-on collision in central ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on January 22. The Highway Patrol say a 32-year-old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 near Velva, ND and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man coming from the other direction.
VELVA, ND
Field & Stream

North Dakota Angler Catches Massive 19-Pound State Record Burbot

A North Dakota angler caught a state-record burbot on January 3 while jigging for walleye in the Garrison Tailrace at Lake Sakakawea. Shane Johnson, of Minot, hooked the 19-pounder on a quarter-ounce jig rigged with a 3-inch plastic lure while fishing off a wing wall that juts into the spillway below the 2-mile-long Garrison Dam.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP investigating double fatality crash

A head-on crash Sunday afternoon north of Velva (ND) has claimed the lives of both drivers. The North Dakota Patrol says a 32-year old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 and collided with a vehicle driven by a 41-year old Velva man. The accident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say neither driver was wearing a seat-belt.
VELVA, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties. According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND

