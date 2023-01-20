Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot Hot Tots reveal first player signing in team history
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot’s newest baseball team has checked off another milestone. The team announced Friday that Devin Jones, an outfielder from Creighton University, is the first player to sign onto the team’s 2023 roster. “From what I’ve heard, Minot is the place to be,” said Devin....
KFYR-TV
Minot State names Ian Shields head football coach
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Less than one week after interviewing candidates, Minot State University tabbed Ian Shields to be the school’s head football coach. Shields will be the 22nd head coach in team history. “Ian was a very impressive candidate on paper, he really impressed the committee in his...
KFYR-TV
Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
KFYR-TV
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the victims in Sunday’s fatal head-on crash on Highway 52 has been identified as a 17-year veteran with the North Dakota National Guard, as well as a teacher and coach in Minot. The guard identified Christopher Brewer, of Velva, as a second...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Adjutant General issues statement on loss of North Dakota National Guard Airman in McHenry County crash
(Fargo, ND) -- Major General Al Dohrmann, North Dakota's adjutant general, has issued a statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lieutenant Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
Addressing road challenges in Minot
Getting grants and obtaining funding will make it easier for your project to get approved in the city.
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in head-on collision in central ND
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on January 22. The Highway Patrol say a 32-year-old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 near Velva, ND and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man coming from the other direction.
North Dakota Angler Catches Massive 19-Pound State Record Burbot
A North Dakota angler caught a state-record burbot on January 3 while jigging for walleye in the Garrison Tailrace at Lake Sakakawea. Shane Johnson, of Minot, hooked the 19-pounder on a quarter-ounce jig rigged with a 3-inch plastic lure while fishing off a wing wall that juts into the spillway below the 2-mile-long Garrison Dam.
Minot laundry heroes with an impact
With Trinity expanding and moving to a new location this will provide more space for Kalix to work more efficiently and take the soiled laundry in a timely manner.
KFYR-TV
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP investigating double fatality crash
A head-on crash Sunday afternoon north of Velva (ND) has claimed the lives of both drivers. The North Dakota Patrol says a 32-year old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 and collided with a vehicle driven by a 41-year old Velva man. The accident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say neither driver was wearing a seat-belt.
Shooting in Minot Wednesday night results in arrest, no injuries
He shot at a house in Southeast Minot after an altercation with the person that lived there, and Johnson left the area after the shooting.
Minot’s fencing ordinance updated
After trying to put in a chain-linked fence, Ward County’s industrial fencing ordinances were called into question.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
Court ruling: key evidence to remain tossed out in Minot murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court’s ruling that tossed out key evidence in a Minot murder case, including the victim’s body. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition in the Dec. 2020 death of his...
KFYR-TV
State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties. According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.
