Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Report: Stefon Diggs Leaves Bills’ Locker Room Early After Loss
He only had four catches for 35 yards in Sunday’s game. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t thrilled about the team’s performance in the 27–10 divisional loss to the Bengals on Sunday. After the game, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported that Diggs “darted out” of Buffalo’s...
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Has Blunt Message for Lil Jon After Defection to Chiefs
The Atlanta rapper has now played both sides of one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries. First, the Raiders floundered to a 6–11 season in 2022. Then, they benched quarterback Derek Carr, all but driving out the team’s longtime quarterback. Now, Las Vegas has seemingly lost Lil Jon. The...
Mike McCarthy Stiff-Arms Cameraman After Playoff Loss to 49ers
It was an ugly sequence after an ugly loss by the Cowboys. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.
