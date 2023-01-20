ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiffin adds two quarterbacks over the past two days

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

OXFORD – What was seen as a major question mark, just a few days ago, has turned into a position of strength for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Kiffin adding not one but two major talents to, what is now, a crowded Rebels quarterback room.

The latest to join, four year Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders.  Sanders heads to Oxford for a final year of eligibility after throwing for over 9500 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career as a Cowboy.

The Sanders addition comes just one day after Kiffin grabbed another talented quarterback out of the transfer portal in former four star and LSU Tiger Walker Howard.

Let’s not forget that returning starter Jaxson Dart is back for his second season with the Rebels.

