wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest gripping war story changes the course of history on the Top 10 in 72 countries
Netflix has quietly become one of the go-to destinations for gripping war stories over the course of the last few years, and it’s fitting that today has seen the Norwegian epic Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat become one of the streaming service’s most popular movies. Not only has...
msn.com
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
wegotthiscovered.com
A widely-panned creature feature wins points for tackling a legendary monster that’s never gotten its due
Vampires, werewolves, demons, and countless other supernatural entities have been the subjects of dozens upon dozens of feature film adaptations, but how many great Bigfoot movies have there been? Not many, that’s for sure, but the jury is out on whether 2014’s Exists deserves to be called one of them.
thedigitalfix.com
Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life
The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
msn.com
Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $100 million epic that set sail for glory only to sink disastrously gets washed up on streaming
As you’d expect from a $100 million historical epic helmed by an Academy Award-winning director that roped in a star-studded cast to tell the true story behind one of the most legendary stories in all of literature, In the Heart of the Sea was initially pegged as a potential awards season contender.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
game-news24.com
Tencent copies of World of Warcrafts homework for Tarisland’s new MMO
Tension accumulated over the issue of the Liability of Blizzard and NetEase finally ending their licensing agreement in China and leaving World of Warcraft and all Blizzard IPs shut down this coming week in the country. Tencent revealed their new MMO called Tarisland to exploit this uncertainty and mayhem. While it certainly looks pretty fun, there’s a lot of familiarity with this title and fans have just decided to do that.
Kaitlin Butts Teases “Blood” Music Video, & It Looks GOOD
You love to see it. Kaitlin Butts has been on a sort of career revival over the past year or so, releasing her killer album What Else Can She Do and Sad Yeehaw Sessions EP last year after a 7 year gap from her debut album in 2015. Maybe not so much as a revival as a “she’s just getting started.” We then got to hear a glimpse of some new music on an upcoming project from a live performance at MusicFest in […] The post Kaitlin Butts Teases “Blood” Music Video, & It Looks GOOD first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix won’t spend the money to save your favorite shows, but it will pay $20 million for the rights to a drama
At this point, we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact there’s no point in becoming too emotionally invested in any Netflix series, when the evidence is there for all to see that there’s an alarmingly high possibility it’ll bite the dust sooner rather than later. Since...
dotesports.com
You’re not alone, Overwatch 2 servers appear to be down
If you’ve found yourself unable to play Overwatch 2 because it seems like the servers are down, you’re not alone. Thousands of players are reporting an issue. There are a few threads about it too, each filled with comments confirming that people are experiencing the same thing. A...
Netflix rolls out new rule which will charge millions for account sharing
Netflix's war against those who are generous enough to share their account with family, friends, exes and grandparents who've lost the TV remote again has now entered a new stage. In the near future, paid sharing will roll out and anyone watching without this specific subscription model will be blocked from the account.
