ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...
Washington Examiner

Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government

Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
Washington Examiner

Minting the coin is no less absurd than the rest of Biden’s policies

This weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed suggestions that she could fund the federal government by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin, calling the idea “a gimmick.”. And she has a point. WHAT IF TRUMP GAVE A BIG POLITICAL SPEECH AND NO ONE CARED?. When Congress passed a 750-page...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Washington Examiner

Granholm dismisses fears about refilling oil reserve despite failed pilot effort

Var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid_69832523", "obj": {"id":"27789","width":"16","height":"9","video":"1122509"} });. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday that her agency will be able to refill the emergency oil stockpile without trouble despite a lack of interest in an earlier purchase attempt. "I have no concerns that we will be able to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy