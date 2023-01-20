Scientists unveiled the new time on the Doomsday Clock on Tuesday, moving the clock forward and claiming there are only 90 seconds until Armageddon and the end of humanity. The number on the clock, which is not a real clock but a symbolic representation of how close the world is to ending, is set annually by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The number is determined by researchers who assess the number of nuclear weapons in the world, wars, the rate of sea level rise, government efforts, and other global issues that threaten humanity, the organization told the Washington Post.

10 HOURS AGO