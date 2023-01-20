Washington County Quorum Court approves new design for seal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The new Washington County Quorum Court approved a new design for the county seal on Jan. 19.
The new design includes 13 stars representing the cities within the county, but the design has also stirred up controversy with some people saying the design is similar to some alt-right groups.Judge: Washington County violates Freedom of Information Act
“I’ve been blown away by some of that criticism. Of course, it’s very unfounded,” Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins said. “I think it’s unfortunate that, ironically, we’re trying to build collaboration and partnerships, and unfortunately, you always have naysayers who are always going to come out and attack anything that you do.”
Deakins says the new administration wants to build trust and says the change will not bring an immediate impact to the budget.
