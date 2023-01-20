ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Groping Woman At Brookside Restaurant Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of groping a woman in a Brookside restaurant. According to Police, Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant and went over to a table of women he didn't know. Officers say Wilkins allegedly began groping one of the women and then started punching another customer who tried to intervene.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigate 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow police said they are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., police said they received a phone call about an unresponsive man in the road on West Trenton Street near South 145th East Ave. and East 51st Street South.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa releases list of area warming stations

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa posted a list of warming stations in the metro area Tuesday. There are three warming stations in the Tulsa area that are open for anyone who needs safe and warm shelter. John 3:16 Mission: 506 N Cheyenne. Open 24/7. The Salvation Army...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Power restored to more than 1,300 in Broken Arrow area

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers who were without power Monday night in the Broken Arrow area. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers were impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK

