KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Groping Woman At Brookside Restaurant Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of groping a woman in a Brookside restaurant. According to Police, Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant and went over to a table of women he didn't know. Officers say Wilkins allegedly began groping one of the women and then started punching another customer who tried to intervene.
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigate 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow police said they are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., police said they received a phone call about an unresponsive man in the road on West Trenton Street near South 145th East Ave. and East 51st Street South.
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom. TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave. The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room. Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of...
KOKI FOX 23
Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
KOKI FOX 23
2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police try to arrest man on warrants, ends up running away and hiding in attic
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he broken into a home and tried to hide from police in an attic, Tulsa police said. Scotty Tatum was wanted on several warrants and police went to a known address for Tatum to take him to jail, police said.
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa releases list of area warming stations
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa posted a list of warming stations in the metro area Tuesday. There are three warming stations in the Tulsa area that are open for anyone who needs safe and warm shelter. John 3:16 Mission: 506 N Cheyenne. Open 24/7. The Salvation Army...
KOKI FOX 23
Power restored to more than 1,300 in Broken Arrow area
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers who were without power Monday night in the Broken Arrow area. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers were impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
