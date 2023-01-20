Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High boys basketball set to travel to Manhattan
The Emporia High boys basketball team resumes Centennial League play Tuesday against Manhattan. Emporia High is 9-4 and 2-1 in Centennial League play. Manhattan is 8-4 and also 2-1 in league play. The Spartans are coming off a fourth-place finish in the Ralph Miller Classic. Coach Lee Baldwin says two...
KVOE
Higher seeds advance at Lyon County League Basketball Tournament
The higher seeds were winners on day one of the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament Monday. In girls’ play, #2 seed Olpe defeated Waverly 77-29, and #3 seed Madison defeated Southern Coffey County 62-21. In boys’ play, #2 seed Burlingame defeated Marais des Cgynes Valley 70-19, and #3...
KVOE
102nd Lyon County League Tournament underway
The longest-running consecutive basketball tournament west of the Mississippi is back in White Auditorium. Competition began for the 102nd Lyon County League Tournament Monday. This will be the 83rd year White Auditorium has hosted the tournament according to Director Ted Vannocker. Vannocker has led the tournament for more than 40...
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestling goes 2-3 in home dual tournament; girls take second at Olathe South
The Emporia High wrestling teams were back in action on Saturday. The Spartans hosted their annual winter dual tournament. Emporia High went 2-3 defeating Wichita West, 51-20 and Hutchinson 78-3. The Spartans fell to Washburn Rural, 38-36, Dodge City, 46-30 and Derby, 38-33. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul at 150 pounds was the...
KVOE
Fort Hays State sweeps Emporia State basketball teams
Fort Hays State defeated both the Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams Sunday. Fort Hays won the women’s game 77-68. Emporia State led 25-11 after the first quarter and held a 40-32 lead at halftime. Fort Hays would outscore the Lady Hornets 45-28 in the 2nd half. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn said there was some improvement.
KVOE
Kansas State at Iowa State in battle of top 2 teams in Big 12
Kansas State, winners of 11 of their last 12 games, will try to make it 3 wins in a row when they play at Iowa State in a match-up of the top 2 teams in the Big 12 Tuesday night. K-State is off to its best start at 17-2 since...
KVOE
Mission Valley girls and Lyndon boys win Flint Hills Shoot Out titles
The Mission Valley girls and Lyndon boys won Flint Hills Shoot Out Championships Saturday. The Mission Valley girls won their first Flint Hills Shoot Out championship out scoring Osage City 46-27. Coach Ben Packard said their hard work paid off. Adaline Bloomfield led Mission Valley with 17 points. Paige Martin...
KVOE
Kansas State takes over first place in Big 12 with win over Texas Tech
Kansas State rallied for a 68-58 win over Texas Tech. The Wildcats erased an 8-point deficit and used a 14-2 run to pull away. Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said it was the type of game they expected. Markquis Nowell led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. With Kansas...
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building
USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Wednesday, Jan. 25
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *Newman Regional Health Volunteers do not report Wednesday if conditions are unsafe. Community Groups and Nonprofit Organizations — Emporia. *Emporia Senior Center Bingo canceled Tuesday. If you have schedule adjustments to report, whether they are closings, cancellations, postponements...
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
KVOE
ESU announces department reorganization and promotion of two professors as part of reinvestment initiative Monday
The latest step in Emporia State University’s reinvestment efforts will include a complete reorganization of a university department. The university announced a restructuring of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Monday as an effort to “drive efficiency and focus for academic programs.” The restructuring will be led by Amy Sage Webb-Baza and James Ehlers who have been promoted to the role of assistant deans of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
KVOE
With Winter Concert Series back on the calendar, Kansas Free for Arts continues work on other events
Kansas Free for Arts launched its Winter Concert Series with a pair of artists at the Emporia Arts Center on Friday night. Dance Monkey Dance and John Depew were the featured acts. It was the first winter concert for Kansas Free for Arts since early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the first time Kansas Free for Arts had partnered with the Arts Center for a concert.
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission’s study meeting to have two locations Wednesday
Lyon County commissioners have a relatively rare study meeting set for Wednesday morning. Instead of holding the full meeting at the Lyon County Courthouse, commissioners will have a split meeting — starting at Emporia State’s Sauder Alumni Center to visit with university officials and take a tour of the campus. The meeting reconvenes at the Courthouse for an afternoon agenda full of executive sessions.
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: Cause information may not be released until mid-week or later
It could be mid-week at the earliest before a cause is listed for the Four Seasons Apartment complex fire that displaced all the residents inside the 2230 Prairie building Friday morning. Fire developed in apartment 2A, either listed as the basement or first floor, and was put out quickly. However,...
KVOE
Unemployment rates rise statewide to close out 2022
Unemployment rates were up across Kansas for the month of December according to the latest report from the Kansas Department of Labor. According to Kansas Labor Economist Nathan Kessler, the state saw impressive job growth over the course of 2022. The increased job growth did not hold through December as...
KVOE
WEATHER: More light snow for area counties by Tuesday evening; winter weather advisories issued areawide
Another round of snowfall is possible areawide Tuesday into Wednesday. TV-13 meteorologist Thomas Schmidt expects a gradual changeover from rain to snow by late afternoon or early evening. Schmidt says snowfall should be over by 7 am. He’s expecting minor travel impacts with this incoming winter storm. Winter weather...
KVOE
Demand for food keeping Abundant Harvest busy through winter months
Leadership and volunteers of Abundant Harvest have been “busy” over the winter months. According to Director Lee Alderman, the agency has been giving out a semi’s worth of food each month with right around 300 cooked meals served to community members each week. Alderman tells KVOE News that inflationary pressures have led to a high demand for food from local families and the agency has been doing well to help meet it.
KVOE
Eight people escape destructive Osage City house fire
Eight people escaped injury after their Osage City home caught fire early Saturday. The Osage City Police Department says the fire happened at 622 Main and was reported around 4 am. A 13-year-old boy noticed smoke as he went to the kitchen to get a drink of water. Everyone then left the house, which had “extensive” fire, smoke and water damage.
