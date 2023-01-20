Read full article on original website
Matthew Fawcett to face hometown team with Black Bears
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s opponent this weekend is Providence. Black Bear Matthew Fawcett is from nearby Lincoln, R.I. Fawcett discussed how growing up in New England shaped him into a college hockey player. “Rhode Island hockey has grown a lot. I grew up playing for an organization called...
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Dave Matthews Band playing in Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Tuesday afternoon another show coming this summer. Dave Matthews Band will play at the Bangor venue on Friday, June 16. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.
Nickelback coming to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday morning another show coming this summer. Nickelback is bringing their “Get Rollin’” tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross to the Bangor venue on Thursday, Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. For...
Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen. The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday. The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working...
UMaine PD searching for stolen campus bear statue
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a stolen bear statue from campus. We’re told they’re investigating two incidents that happened last fall. The first incident on November 20th happened just after midnight. Police say four men were seen on...
Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.
Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, the low-pressure system will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into southwestern Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. As the track of the storm continues to trend south snowfall totals look to be 3-6″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then from Route 1 and north towards the Bangor region and up towards Lincoln, expect around 6-10”. Also, due to a more southerly track, and drier air working into northern Maine, less than 3″ is expected north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast and DownEast Coast. Winter Storm Warnings have been extended down to the coastline.
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
WABI Archives: Group honors lives lost in plane crash on Elephant Mountain
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - On this date 60 years ago, a US Air Force Boeing B-52C Stratofortress crashed on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County not far from Moosehead Lake. Seven crew members lost their lives on that training mission, two survived. To this day, there is still wreckage at the...
One hospitalized after three-car Etna crash
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash in Etna Monday afternoon. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the intersection of Dixmont and Stage Roads just after 1:15 Monday afternoon. The person who was taken to the hospital had to be freed from...
Downtown Bangor parking ban in effect this week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect in Bangor from Monday night until Friday morning. Vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking Management District between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles left on the street during...
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
Northern Light Cancer Care accepting new patients again
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s biggest cancer care centers is once again accepting new patients. Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer announced Tuesday the hiring of several new medical oncologists, and more to come in the summer. This enables them to accept new medical oncology patient referrals.
Former Brewer mayor voted party chair for Maine Democratic Party
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A former mayor from Brewer is the new party chair for the Maine Democratic Party. Bev Uhlenhake was unanimously voted to the position on Sunday. Uhlenhake has previously served as Party Vice Chair and Chair of the Party’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She previously...
First responders urge caution among treacherous conditions
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you were out on the roads Monday night, caution was the word to keep in mind. Roads across Bangor, Brewer and Holden were consistently messy, even as plow trucks made the rounds. This, after State Police said they responded to more than 60 vehicle slide-offs...
Bangor International Airport crew work diligently to keep runway clear
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When snowy conditions arrive, there’s quite the hustle and bustle, and we sometimes forget the folks who help keep our travel plans on task. Maintenance crews at Bangor International Airport are working day and night to make sure flights remain on schedule. While it may...
