BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, the low-pressure system will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into southwestern Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. As the track of the storm continues to trend south snowfall totals look to be 3-6″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then from Route 1 and north towards the Bangor region and up towards Lincoln, expect around 6-10”. Also, due to a more southerly track, and drier air working into northern Maine, less than 3″ is expected north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast and DownEast Coast. Winter Storm Warnings have been extended down to the coastline.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO