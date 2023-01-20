Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is a Married Woman! Meet Her Husband Caleb Willingham
Off the market! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton announced that she married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Caleb. Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Husband, Caleb Willingham?. Despite being married to the TLC star, not much is known about Caleb. Tammy described...
slamwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids
Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family
On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Meet Country Icon, Reba McEntire’s Son And Five Step-Children
Reba McEntire has a big heart and has opened it up, not only as a musician but also in motherhood. The 67-year-old has only one biological child, Shelby; however, she sees her five step-children from previous marriages as her own. Her first experience with motherhood was in her marriage to...
Popculture
'Teen Mom's Randy Houska Helps Chelsea DeBoer and Husband Cole in 'Down Home Fab' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Chelsea Houska DeBoer is bringing in dad Randy Houska to help her and husband Cole DeBoer on their latest Down Home Fab transformation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the former Teen Mom star's HGTV show, Chelsea's vision to transform the kitchen of clients Jenny and Neil starts coming together with a little heavy lifting from Randy.
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Son Gabriel Gets ‘Fresh New Look’
Looking good! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans a rare update on her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel Brown. “Gabe decided it was time for a haircut,” Janelle, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “He had enough [hair] to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look.
toofab.com
Man Defends Relationship with TLC Star 'Trapped in Body of 8-Year-Old' Girl
The titular star of "I Am Shauna Rae," 23, met the Welshman online and claims the two kissed -- but they have yet to put "label" on their connection. Throughout the second season of "I Am Shauna Rae" -- the TLC reality show following the life of a 23-year-old woman whose growth was stunted after a childhood battle with brain cancer -- viewers saw Rae's "flirtationship" develop with a man she met over the internet.
Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details
Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Alum Cory Wharton Gives Health Update on Daughter Following Open-Heart Surgery
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton is breathing a sigh of relief after his 7-month-old daughter's recent surgery. The baby, Maya Grace, was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. She underwent open heart surgery and has been released from the hospital. The Challenge staple took to Instagram with the update. "I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years, and some maybe won't leave the hospital. I'm very thankful that we got released today," he wrote in a post.
Carrie Underwood Throws Web-slinging Birthday Party for Son Jake: Photos
Happy Fourth Birthday, Jake! Country music star Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram on Saturday (January 21st) to pay tribute to her youngest son while also sharing some pictures of the kiddo’s Spiderman-themed celebration. In the birthday tribute post, Underwood shared an adorable picture of her son dressed as...
Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post
On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood. “Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”
Kerry Morton And Lance Anoa'i Praise Homicide For Always Showing Respect To Them In The Ring
Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa'i speak about working with "The Notorious 187" Homicide. Homicide is one of the legends of independent wrestling and was honored for his contributions to indie wrestling when he was inducted into the Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2022. Today's young wrestlers consider it an...
John Morrison To Fight Harley From Epic Meal Time At Creator Clash 2
John Morrison will step into a different kind of ring. Creator Clash announced that John Morrison (Johnny Creator?) will fight Harley Morenstein from Epic Meal Time at Creator Clash 2 on April 15. Creator Clash pits influencers in boxing matches. The card will be headlined by Alex Wassabi taking on...
Gwendlyn Brown Beams Next To Fiancée Beatriz Queiroz After Weighing In On Meri Abuse Claims
While her parents' relationship and overall polygamous family dynamic is falling apart, Gwendlyn Brown appears to be doing better than ever in the love department.Days after doubling down on her brother Paedon's claims of abuse against Sister Wives star Meri Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody rubbed her happy romance in the Brown family members' faces.On Thursday, January 19, Gwendlyn shared a beaming selfie to Instagram of her and fiancée Beatriz Queiroz standing outside at a snowy parking lot.'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI: SOURCE"still haven't...
Charlotte Flair Was A Little Jealous At Ric Flair's Last Match, Wanted To Wrestle With Her Dad
Charlotte Flair looks back on Ric Flair's last match. On July 31, Ric Flair, 73, competed in his first match since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo, his son-in-law, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and Andrade ultimately won the match, and "The Nature Boy" later revealed that he passed out twice due to dehydration during the bout. WWE star Charlotte Flair was reportedly backstage at the show in order to support her father, so she watched the match unfold.
Jessie James Decker Was ‘So Confused’ by Backlash to Photo of Her Kids’ Abs: ‘I’m Proud of Them’
Mama bear mode. Jessie James Decker didn’t hesitate about posting a vacation photo of three children, not realizing that their defined ab muscles would soon be criticized. “You know what's really funny is there are times where I will post something on Instagram and I will be like, ‘That may cause this but whatever’ or […]
