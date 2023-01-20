ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
slamwrestling.net

Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids

Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
LAUREL, DE
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family

On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Popculture

'Teen Mom's Randy Houska Helps Chelsea DeBoer and Husband Cole in 'Down Home Fab' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Chelsea Houska DeBoer is bringing in dad Randy Houska to help her and husband Cole DeBoer on their latest Down Home Fab transformation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the former Teen Mom star's HGTV show, Chelsea's vision to transform the kitchen of clients Jenny and Neil starts coming together with a little heavy lifting from Randy.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
toofab.com

Man Defends Relationship with TLC Star 'Trapped in Body of 8-Year-Old' Girl

The titular star of "I Am Shauna Rae," 23, met the Welshman online and claims the two kissed -- but they have yet to put "label" on their connection. Throughout the second season of "I Am Shauna Rae" -- the TLC reality show following the life of a 23-year-old woman whose growth was stunted after a childhood battle with brain cancer -- viewers saw Rae's "flirtationship" develop with a man she met over the internet.
Distractify

Gina Krasley of TLC's 'My 600-Lb. Life' Died at Age 30 — Details

Documenting one's weight loss journey for millions to see isn't an easy feat. For the people who go on TLC's My 600-Lb. Life, the stakes are significantly higher with the addition of a massive audience. Some feel the show is predatory and exists to take advantage of those in need while others see it as an opportunity to provide help folks might not normally have access to.
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Alum Cory Wharton Gives Health Update on Daughter Following Open-Heart Surgery

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton is breathing a sigh of relief after his 7-month-old daughter's recent surgery. The baby, Maya Grace, was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. She underwent open heart surgery and has been released from the hospital. The Challenge staple took to Instagram with the update. "I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years, and some maybe won't leave the hospital. I'm very thankful that we got released today," he wrote in a post.
Outsider.com

Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Close Friend in Heartbreaking Post

On Saturday (January 21st), country music superstar Kenny Chesney took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his island friend, Seddy Callwood. “Goodbye to my island friend Seddy Callwood,” Chesney wrote. “Seddy, thank you for your friendship, the beers, the lobsters, the laughs, and the years of card tricks. Rest in peace, my friend. One Love!”
John Morrison To Fight Harley From Epic Meal Time At Creator Clash 2

John Morrison will step into a different kind of ring. Creator Clash announced that John Morrison (Johnny Creator?) will fight Harley Morenstein from Epic Meal Time at Creator Clash 2 on April 15. Creator Clash pits influencers in boxing matches. The card will be headlined by Alex Wassabi taking on...
OK! Magazine

Gwendlyn Brown Beams Next To Fiancée Beatriz Queiroz After Weighing In On Meri Abuse Claims

While her parents' relationship and overall polygamous family dynamic is falling apart, Gwendlyn Brown appears to be doing better than ever in the love department.Days after doubling down on her brother Paedon's claims of abuse against Sister Wives star Meri Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody rubbed her happy romance in the Brown family members' faces.On Thursday, January 19, Gwendlyn shared a beaming selfie to Instagram of her and fiancée Beatriz Queiroz standing outside at a snowy parking lot.'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI: SOURCE"still haven't...
Charlotte Flair Was A Little Jealous At Ric Flair's Last Match, Wanted To Wrestle With Her Dad

Charlotte Flair looks back on Ric Flair's last match. On July 31, Ric Flair, 73, competed in his first match since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo, his son-in-law, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and Andrade ultimately won the match, and "The Nature Boy" later revealed that he passed out twice due to dehydration during the bout. WWE star Charlotte Flair was reportedly backstage at the show in order to support her father, so she watched the match unfold.
