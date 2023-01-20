Teen Mom star Cory Wharton is breathing a sigh of relief after his 7-month-old daughter's recent surgery. The baby, Maya Grace, was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. She underwent open heart surgery and has been released from the hospital. The Challenge staple took to Instagram with the update. "I'm so thankful these past two weeks have been very up-and-down and have felt like a nightmare at times. But I always try to stay positive and being at the Children's Hospital for two weeks & seeing some families who have been up there for months or years, and some maybe won't leave the hospital. I'm very thankful that we got released today," he wrote in a post.

3 DAYS AGO