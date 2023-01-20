ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman

Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

UW-L opens brand new fieldhouse just in time for spring semester

The spring semester kicks off this week at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and students, both athletes and non, finally get to experience the brand new fieldhouse, which opened earlier this month. The fieldhouse has been in the works for nine years. Construction started two years ago. The 140,000-square-foot facility...
LA CROSSE, WI

