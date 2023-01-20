Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Wisconsin Sen. Pfaff on bail, welfare — but not abortion — questions going on ballot
Wisconsin state Sen. Brad Pfaff in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM, talking April ballot questions on welfare, bail and abortion and discussing the history of 4x4s. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM...
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
wizmnews.com
Suspect in La Crosse County triple murder still preparing for possible trial
More potential witnesses are being questioned for a triple-homicide trial in La Crosse. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is waiting to be tried for the fatal shootings of three men at a West Salem area quarry in July of 2021. Rattanasack’s attorney, Bernardo Cueto, told a La Crosse judge in court Monday that...
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman
Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
wizmnews.com
Trial date could be set soon for suspect in 2021 quarry murders at West Salem
One suspect in the murders of three men at a La Crosse County quarry has a trial set for this summer. A second suspect could have a trial date soon, possibly depending upon a court hearing in La Crosse on Monday. Khamthaneth Rattanasack is charged with the shooting deaths that...
Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't leave. He messaged the woman's family and told them that she'd been in a car accident and was hospitalized in Madison and that doctors wouldn't allow any visitors.
cwbradio.com
Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
Onalaska business owner charged with secretly filming, taking photos of employees in the bathroom
Authorities claim James Dinsmoor -- who also goes by Brad, according to the complaint -- filmed and took photos of independent contractors whom he employed at Dinsmoor Strategies. The criminal complaint claims Dinsmoor secretly recorded photos and videos using a camera hidden in a decorative house set on the toilet tank.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who…
28-year-old man dies after being discovered unresponsive in La Crosse County Jail cell
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office, jail staff discovered him unresponsive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Both La Crosse Fire department and TriState Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
nbc15.com
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
wizmnews.com
UW-L opens brand new fieldhouse just in time for spring semester
The spring semester kicks off this week at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and students, both athletes and non, finally get to experience the brand new fieldhouse, which opened earlier this month. The fieldhouse has been in the works for nine years. Construction started two years ago. The 140,000-square-foot facility...
