Memphis, TN

Corvette owner asks for help finding stolen car

By Melissa Moon
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime victim has turned to social media to find a distinctive car stolen outside the Cordova Costco last Saturday.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, asked Nextdoor members to keep an eye out for a black and white convertible Corvette. She said it was taken from her in broad daylight in a busy parking lot.

The driver said she stepped out of her car to put air in a tire when someone jumped out of an SUV, hopped into her vehicle, and drove away.

“They were watching me. So, as soon as I turned my back, he jumped in my car,” she said. “I had just taken the steering wheel club off of my car. So, I was like blown away. As safe as I try to be in this city, it just happened to me.”

The victim said because the car is so unique, she thought the public could help. She also thought the tips could help Memphis police officers who appear to be overworked, overwhelmed, and outnumbered.

“The more eyes, the more we are looking out for each other, the better right now,” she said.

There have already been at least three sightings of her Corvette at three locations in Memphis. She says the auto thefts in Memphis are getting out of control, and she wants her car back.

“I have insurance. I get that. There is a reason I pay for insurance, but I don’t want my car to be a total loss,” she said. “I have 22,000 miles on my car.”

If you recognize the Corvette or have any information to help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Comments / 23

Faithful ( Me)
4d ago

call radio stations and pass the word pray she get her car back ,so sick of these savages bothering people belongings

Reply
8
 

WREG

