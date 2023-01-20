ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aFKA_0kKw7GKd00

Longtime players of the milsim FPS Squad were blindsided yesterday when developer Offworld Industries announced that the game once promised to never sell paid DLC will, in fact, start selling paid DLC in its next update. Offworld is starting small with two packs of paid emotes accompanying one set of free emotes that all players will receive automatically.

"Emotes are animations which you can use to express yourself, interact with each other, celebrate in-game situations, or brighten up down time. We hope they will enhance the social and cinematic aspects of your Squad experience," says the announcement post.

Offworld says the first batch of emotes is the beginning of a new form of support for Squad that it's "excited to try," but to some players, Squad's foray into microtransactions feels like a betrayal. It's certainly taking me by surprise as a fan—I've celebrated Offworld's determination to keep Squad a one-time purchase multiple times on this website, but times are changing.

"If it becomes a cash grab then I have got my $60 out of the game," commented FDM_01 on the current top post of Squad's official subreddit. "I will retire it right beside BF2."

To its credit, Offworld addressed the unexpected policy change directly in its communication, saying in no uncertain terms that, contrary to old promises, Squad needs new sources of revenue to stay healthy.

sneak_peak_of_squads_future_cosmedic_update from r/joinsquad

"We understand that paid content in gaming can be controversial and that previous leadership at Offworld had stated that paid DLC would never be added to Squad. Given this we wanted to inform you of this change prior to the release of v4.2 early," the post reads.

I like playing Squad and the devs need funding.

92nose on Reddit

"As we look into the future we see a long and healthy life for Squad. It has a large and dedicated playerbase. We have plans for more updates and to support the game beyond 2023. While many of these planned updates will be free, we also realize that we need a way to continue to fund the development of Squad. Paid content like Emotes is one such way to help fund that development and continue our work on improving the game."

Squad's subreddit is abuzz with reactions to the emotes announcement. Some are understandably peeved, as evidenced by one top-upvoted post by user Sullixio : "DO NOT BUY EMOTES!!!" Others are receptive to Offworld's reasons for the policy change.

"I like playing Squad and the devs need funding," wrote 92nose .

"I’m buying emotes because I want to support the devs. It’s a small studio and they’ve been releasing free updates with great new content for years. They deserve to make money for their efforts, and there’s nothing unethical about adding purchases that are purely cosmetic and won’t affect gameplay," added jmac1066 .

For some players, their beef isn't with the decision to have microtransactions, but the possible slippery slope that they represent. Sure it's just emotes right now, the argument goes, but how long until Squad's clean, realistic military aesthetic is painted over by gaudy soldier skins , Santa hats, and immersion-shattering media crossovers?

"Don't forget the LED spinners on the wheels and neon purple tracers for the M2. Only $4.99 for 50 Chevrons, first-time buyer deal," commented Which-Forever-1873 .

its_a_trap from r/joinsquad

If it becomes a cash grab then I have got my $60 out of the game. I will retire it right beside BF2.

FDM_01 on Reddit

There is no immediate sign that Offworld wants or plans to go Full Fortnite, but I can't help but share in this particular cynicism. I watched firsthand as Rainbow Six Siege, a military FPS that once had a unified style of tacticool anti-terrorist operators, descended into tacky hell with grotesque Rick and Morty , Nier Automata, and most recently WWE crossover skins. I wish that I had sounded the alarm years ago when Ubisoft gave one operator a goofy pizza helmet, but instead I told myself that it was just one silly skin, and bought it.

It's true that since its early access release in 2015, Squad has stood out as a well-supported FPS with zero microtransactions. Last year alone, free updates added a new faction, weapons, maps, and amphibious vehicles . Its only major price increase happened when it released out of early access in 2020, moving from $40 to $50. I understand why Squad's old model could become unsustainable—milsims are inherently a niche genre and there is, at some point, a limit to how many new people want to buy the game. In an environment where $30-$70 skin bundles sold on top of $10 battle passes are increasingly the norm, it's impressive that a reasonably popular FPS like Squad has held out this long.

That said, there is one comment in Offworld's emotes Q&A that's giving me pause:

"Will you start charging for maps or factions in the future?

Our approach to the future of Squad is to keep it as inclusive as we possibly can. Creating maps and factions takes a lot of time and effort and we wish for our entire community to be able to enjoy the fruits of our hard work."

That's, uh, not exactly a "no."

Comments / 14

WatchDog
2d ago

it's not fair for the fans, you say something and you stick to your word, if not your fans will chew you up, for being inconsistent.

Reply(2)
5
Mfkn Delightful
2d ago

it's ok If it's optional, not overpriced, and doesn't create a pay to win or pay to have advantage over others. Some games run subscriptions to keep servers and content rolling.

Reply
4
Ej j
3d ago

I guess it fair for them to say that, but gamers dont like broken promises. Though if people enjoy the game enough they'll buy it.

Reply
5
Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free

Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
NME

Another gamer commits treason by posting military secrets on ‘War Thunder’ forums

A War Thunder player has posted military secrets on the official forums in a bid to win an argument about the F-16 fighter plane. was originally started in July last year, as a place to share facts, figures and the history of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which was eventually added to War Thunder during December’s Apex Predators update.
game-news24.com

Fan claims that the rare Pokemon Yellow game was totally destroyed by the US Customs

Pokemon franchise has been around for the last 27 years. The earlier games become collectibles as time goes on. As with other collectibles, players can choose to grade an older game and seal if they don’t have any intention of playing it to increase the value of the game. But recently, one of the players claimed their graded Pokemon Yellow game was destroyed while passing through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Metal Gear’ meets reality as Marines take down AI in the most video game way possible

Art imitates reality; sometimes, every now and then, reality imitates art. All those years of Metal Gear Solid releases might have just resulted in the funniest way to ever defeat artificial intelligence. The stealth-espionage-action Metal Gear series has been one of gaming’s most successful and impactful releases to date. Highly...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game

Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time

Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy