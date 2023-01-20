ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stefon Diggs Defends Behavior Following Bills' Season-Ending Loss

Stefon Diggs defends behavior following Bills' season-ending loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the quickest routes Stefon Diggs ran on Sunday might have been during his early exit out of Highmark Stadium. Shortly following the Buffalo Bills' 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cowboys' Own Twitter Account Roasts Dak Prescott After Loss to 49ers

Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got roasted by many on social media Sunday night, including the ... Dallas Cowboys?. The team's official Twitter account tweeted a harsh -- albeit accurate -- assessment of Prescott's...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mattress Mack Shades Dak Prescott After Cowboys Cost Him $2 Million

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Patriots hiring Bill O'Brien as new offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots will have an official offensive coordinator in 2023. The Patriots are naming Bill O'Brien their new offensive coordinator, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Jalen Rose says he wasn’t shading Stephen A. Smith over Cowboys trolling

A sports media saga took an unexpected turn on Tuesday. Jalen Rose lashed out at media personalities who make hay trolling the Dallas Cowboys, following their playoff loss to the 49ers. Many people who saw the tweets believed they were directed at Rose’s ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith. “So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose tweeted Monday. “Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit.” If anyone’s bit is trolling the Cowboys, it’s Smith, who has done so relentlessly for years. It’s an annual tradition for him to spend all...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Best Players to Watch on NFL Championship Sunday

10 best players to watch on NFL Championship Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. The NFL’s best will be on display this weekend. It’s Championship Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy