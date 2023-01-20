Small Plane Discovered After Losing Contact, Crashing Near Suburban NY Airport

Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images

The bodies of two people were found during a search effort on Thursday night after a single-engine aircraft crashed on approach to a small New York airport, according to the Federal Aviation Authority. The pilot of the plane, a Beechcraft A36, reported engine trouble roughly a mile out from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m and lost contact with air traffic control, going missing for a short period as authorities searched to locate it. The plane had embarked from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with two people on the flight, including the pilot. Its final destination was supposed to have been Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio. Westchester police told the Associated Press that police, firefighters, and other rescuers were scouring a nearby wooded area and reservoir. The New York Post reports the bodies were found inside the wreckage, which local news reports suggest was caught in the branches of a tree. However the news of where the pair were discovered has not been confirmed, except that they were both declared dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to investigate the incident.

Read it at NBC New York