ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Leslie Jordan Died of ‘Sudden Cardiac Dysfunction’ During Car Crash

By Matt Young, Brett Bachman
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQWuE_0kKw71Az00
Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images

Beloved character actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes during an incident in which he crashed his car into a building in Hollywood, California, last October, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast.

The Will and Grace star’s official cause of death was listed in documents seen by The Beast as primarily “sudden cardiac dysfunction.” A “Cause B” was listed as “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

It states his manner of death was “natural.”

No drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of the crash. At the time, Jordan had reportedly been sober for more than 24 years.

Sudden cardiac dysfunction, according to a 2022 paper published in the National Library of Medicine, describes the condition as “death due to a cardiovascular cause that occurs within one hour of the onset of symptoms.”

It explains how a sudden cardiac arrest occurs “when the heart stops beating or is not beating sufficiently to maintain perfusion and life.”

The second, atherosclerosis, is described by Johns Hopkins as a “thickening or hardening of the arteries. It is caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery.”

The coroner also confirmed to the New York Post that two of Jordan’s arteries were significantly blocked—and that the actor recently sought medical attention for heart issues, where he was prescribed medication.

Jordan died Oct. 24, suffering the medical episode while he was driving—which caused him to crash. He was reportedly en route to the set of the sitcom, Call Me Kat.

He was pronunced dead at the scene.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Lisa Marie Presley suffered a cardiac arrest: The different signs of heart disease in women

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rocker Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, died on Jan. 12 after experiencing a cardiac arrest, authorities confirmed to NBC News. Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in Calabasas, California, about a female adult in cardiac arrest who wasn't breathing, authorities told NBC News.
CALABASAS, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

California Shooting Suspect Met Ex-Wife at Same Studio He Shot Up: Report

The ex-wife of the suspected gunman who killed 10 people and injured another 10 in a horror shooting at a California dance studio has provided telling insight into her ex-husband’s life as rumors swirl over the possible motive for his actions.The woman, who spoke to CNN and asked not to be named, said the pair met at the same dance studio he shot up late Saturday night. Huu Can Tran filed for a divorce from her in 2005, which became final a year later. Her account was verified by her sister, who also spoke to CNN. The Daily Beast has...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Elderly Woman Killed by Falling Denny’s Sign After Picking Husband Up from Hospice

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident Thursday when a Denny’s sign fell on her car, crushing it, after she picked up her husband from hospice care. Lillian Mae Curtis was in the backseat of the car alongside her husband Lloyd Eugene Curtis and daughter Mary Graham—who both survived the accident—when the sign fell amid powerful winds, with gusts of at least 40 miles per hour. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, the very place she’d just picked her husband up from, where doctors said she was “inoperable” due to her “catastrophic head injury,” the family said. “The doctors said that it was absolutely instantaneous and that there was no way her body could have felt any pain,” her granddaughter Mary Howard told ABC affiliate KVUE. Lloyd Curtis, who has been given three months to live, is back in the hospital, while Graham suffered a concussion and five broken ribs. The elderly couple had been married 50 years.Read it at KVUE
ETOnline.com

Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
americanmilitarynews.com

6-year-old girl died unexpectedly hours after she was tucked in bed

A six-year-old girl unexpectedly died only hours after her father tucked her into bed recently outside Manchester, England, with the cause of her death still unconfirmed months later. The girl, Isla Hutton, was behaving oddly when her father, David, put her to bed, he told the Manchester Evening News. “She...
msn.com

Tyler James Williams Almost Died From Crohn’s Disease When He Was 24. Here’s How The Chronic Illness Affects Young People.

Actor Tyler James Williams just won a Golden Globe for his performance as the school teacher Gregory Eddie on the hit show Abbott Elementary. What you may not know is that Williams, 30, also has Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disease that can cause serious complications that sometimes include surgery to remove some or all of the large intestine.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Miami

Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room. Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Widow of Slain NYPD Officer Announces Pregnancy At Memorial Service

The widow of an NYPD officer who died in the line of duty last year alongside his partner announced during a Saturday memorial service she is pregnant. “Through sorrow and pain can also be a great birth,” Dominque Luzuriaga said at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral memorial honoring her husband and his partner Wilbert Mora a year after his death. “I am blessed to say that Jason [Rivera] and I will be expecting our miracle this spring.” Police say that Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27 were fatally shot on Jan. 21, 2022 while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. A high-ranking police source confirmed to the New York Daily News that Luzuriaga became pregnant using Rivera’s semen which was collected after his death.Read it at New York Daily News
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy