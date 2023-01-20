The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough ending to the 2022 season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as Kansas City edged Jacksonville 27–20 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the fifth straight season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO