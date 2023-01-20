Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Warren McClendon to wear late Georgia teammate's number in Senior Bowl
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon will wear the number of his late teammate, Devin Willock, in the Senior Bowl.
ktalnews.com
Trevor Lawrence Shares Promising Message After Loss to Chiefs
The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough ending to the 2022 season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as Kansas City edged Jacksonville 27–20 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the fifth straight season.
ktalnews.com
Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC
A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff. After a stint at Alabama serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien is heading back to the NFL to the same role with a very familiar franchise: the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low, O’Brien...
Georgia 'conducting thorough review' of events in crash that killed staffer, football player
"We want to emphasize that these individuals were not engaged in Athletic Department duties around the time of this incident," AD Josh Brooks said.
Comments / 0