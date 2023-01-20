ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktalnews.com

Trevor Lawrence Shares Promising Message After Loss to Chiefs

The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough ending to the 2022 season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as Kansas City edged Jacksonville 27–20 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the fifth straight season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktalnews.com

Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC

A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff. After a stint at Alabama serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, Bill O’Brien is heading back to the NFL to the same role with a very familiar franchise: the Patriots. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low, O’Brien...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy