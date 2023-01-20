ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Animal Shelter looking to house 150 dogs by Jan. 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is looking to house more than 150 dogs by the end of the month. The shelter was built to house 450 dogs but currently holds more than 600. A temporary shelter was opened in Midtown, but that too is running out of capacity.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Proposed affordable housing web portal passes important hurdle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding an affordable place to live in Atlanta isn’t easy, but now a simple solution could make a world of difference for a lot of families. A city council member wants to launch a new website that lists all the options. Councilmember Michael...
ATLANTA, GA
them.us

Queer Environmental Activist Tortuguita Shot and Killed by Atlanta Police

Amid the ongoing fight to defend Atlanta’s South River Forest from the construction of a law enforcement training village, a beloved queer community organizer, Tortuguita, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday. In August 2021, Atlanta’s government announced the construction of an 85-acre police training facility in the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center has been the center of controversy for years. A lot of information has been spread about the plans for this site. Atlanta News First is taking a deeper dive into what is actually planned for this area and who will use it.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Food center free home delivery program launches in East Point

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a new free home grocery delivery program to help those struggling to make ends meet. The Community Food Center Free Home Delivery Program, through the Atlanta Community Food Bank, launches Tuesday, Jan. 24 for people living within a ten-mile radius of East Point. It will be offered weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays only. No income qualifications.
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Undersized furnace leaves elderly homeowner out in the cold

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out-of-state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding Co. mom says school left special needs daughter wandering alone

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County mom is furious and demanding accountability for an incident involving her daughter and school staff. Jasmine Mitchell told Atlanta News First she has lost trust in the Paulding County School District after her 7-year-old daughter Kendall, who has special needs, was put on the wrong bus and forced to get off at the wrong stop.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents living near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center just want peace in their community following recent violent incidents. Six people were arrested on Saturday, with four being denied bond in court on Monday. Officials say the other two were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments identified

BROOKHAVEN, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vinings library reopens after winter freeze caused flooding

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local library was repaired and reopened on Monday after the winter freeze in December caused heavy flooding. Officials say the Vinings Library at 4290 Paces Ferry Rd. will reopen Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
VININGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Target releases statement after fire at Buckhead store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a Target store in Buckhead prompted an evacuation of the store Monday night. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says that just after 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to Target in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road NE, after reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters investigated and found a working fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire was started near a mattress in the middle of the store.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA

