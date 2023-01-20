ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Lady Panthers whip Jewell, win 13th straight

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QLFj_0kKw5Zvc00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The third ranked Drury Lady Panthers were looking for lucky number 13 Thursday night.

As in 13 straight wins.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers hosted William Jewell and the Cardinals have not beaten Drury in Springfield in a decade.

In fact the Lady Panthers have won 14 straight games against William Jewell.

And Drury was in control from the tip, pick up the action in the third quarter.

Alana Findley gets the board and the bucket, and the Lady Panthers were up by 33 points.

Drury with the inbound pass to Bella Sparaco who kisses it off the window, the Lady Panthers led 61-26.

The reserves getting some action, the kick outside to Anna Hitt, the sophomore from Ozark with the three, it’s 64-31.

Freshman Reese Schaaf with a big game, she gets the steal, turns and burns for the rim, her basket gives the Lady Panthers a 66-35 lead, she finished with a dozen.

It was tough for William Jewell all night, here the look inside to Emree Zars with the hoop and the harm.

And number three ranked Drury wins its 13th in a row, 84-54.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Belmont hands Lady Bears second straight loss

NASHVILLE, Tn–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in the middle of a three game road trip. And Friday night Beth Cunningham finds her troops in Nashville to play Belmont. In our Bear Nation report, this is the first time these two teams have ever played. Belmont is one of three new members in the Valley […]
NASHVILLE, TN
KOLR10 News

Drury beats Jewell, snaps losing skid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury was looking to snap a two game losing streak against William Jewell Thursday night. Chris Foster’s Panthers were trying to win their third GLVC game of the season. The Cardinals taking it to the Panthers early, Gregg Stubbs with the layup, it’s 11-8 William Jewell. A couple possessions later Drury’s Preston Cook fakes […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MSU bulks up o-line with Cade’s transfer

SPRINGFIELD– On the collegiate front, Ryan Beard secured some serious muscle to bulk up the Bears offensive line next season. Redshirt sophomore Erick Cade announced on social media, Monday, he’s transferring from Ole Miss to Missouri State. The 6’6, 345 pound man-child enrolled with the Rebels in 2021, but never saw the field in his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Leger returns as Springfield Cards skipper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Opening day for the Springfield Cardinals is 77 days away. Springfield will host the Wichita Wind Surge, and Jose Leger will be the Cards skipper. Leger returns for a third season as the St. Louis Double AA affiliate’s manager. But the 40-year old will have a new staff including Nixa native Brock Hammit who’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Ozarks hit with January snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on January 24 that has resulted in several inches of snow for most of the viewing area. You can view the photos below in our slideshow. If you have any photos you would like to submit, email news@kolr10.com or reply to our Facebook post. We will then […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New school for troubled boys to open on Agape grounds

STOCKTON, Mo. – As the controversial Agape Boarding School closes its doors permanently today, other doors will soon open on the same property, also aiming to reform troubled boys through Christian schooling. According to documents from the Missouri Secretary of State, a nonprofit called Stone of Help was filed on Sept. 15, 2022. At that […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Shovel sales spike ahead of Springfield snowstorm

NIXA, Mo. – A Nixa store has seen a sharp spike in shovel sales ahead of the snowstorm set to hit Missouri Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. With several inches of snow expected for much of the state, customers are stocking up on snow removal tools and ways to enjoy the snow day with their […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on James River Freeway early Friday morning has killed three people. According to police, a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when they ran head-on into an SUV carrying eight people. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the area of West Bypass and James […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final time

STOCKTON, Mo. — “You don’t know that it is happening under our nose. It’s just not right, “ said Charlotte Stafford.  Just over a year ago, Agape Boarding School and Ranch had over 130 students attending the school. After today, the religious school for troubled boys will have zero students when they close its doors […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

MoDOT urges drivers to be wary of snow plows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing all across the state as several parts of Missouri are expected to receive several inches of snow.  Springfield and the surrounding areas could see anywhere between 4-8 inches of snow in the next 24 hours. MoDOT said they’re ready to take care of major roadways […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy