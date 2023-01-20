Lady Panthers whip Jewell, win 13th straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The third ranked Drury Lady Panthers were looking for lucky number 13 Thursday night.

As in 13 straight wins.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers hosted William Jewell and the Cardinals have not beaten Drury in Springfield in a decade.

In fact the Lady Panthers have won 14 straight games against William Jewell.

And Drury was in control from the tip, pick up the action in the third quarter.

Alana Findley gets the board and the bucket, and the Lady Panthers were up by 33 points.

Drury with the inbound pass to Bella Sparaco who kisses it off the window, the Lady Panthers led 61-26.

The reserves getting some action, the kick outside to Anna Hitt, the sophomore from Ozark with the three, it’s 64-31.

Freshman Reese Schaaf with a big game, she gets the steal, turns and burns for the rim, her basket gives the Lady Panthers a 66-35 lead, she finished with a dozen.

It was tough for William Jewell all night, here the look inside to Emree Zars with the hoop and the harm.

And number three ranked Drury wins its 13th in a row, 84-54.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.