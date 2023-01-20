ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy 77, Gage Park 57

Andrew 59, Stagg 52

Anna-Jonesboro 50, Christopher 44

Argo 46, Reavis 34

Arthur Christian 46, DeLand-Weldon 16

BHRA 57, Hoopeston 36

Barrington 49, Conant 46

Bensenville (Fenton) 68, Bartlett 63

Blue Island Eisenhower 76, Chicago Phoenix Academy 40

Bowen 51, Epic Academy Charter 44

Brooks Academy 81, Morgan Park 45

Carterville 70, Fort Campbell, Ky. 35

Catlin (Salt Fork) 57, Fithian Oakwood 24

Centralia Christ Our Rock 71, Bluford Webber 34

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 60, Chrisman 43

Champaign St. Thomas More 59, Calvary Christian Academy 48

Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 60, Chicago Washington 55

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 51, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 34

Chicago Ag Science 62, Chicago Vocational 46

Cisne 74, Waltonville 71

Cobden 53, Shawnee 35

Collinsville 62, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 35

Dunbar 70, Richards 55

Durand 52, Dakota 41

East Dubuque 65, Galena 47

East St. Louis 80, Salem 57

Eldorado 51, Johnston City 47

Fenger 55, Harlan 44

Freeburg 56, Red Bud 44

Fremd 48, Schaumburg 19

Fulton 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 32

Gillespie 67, Carlinville 46

Glenbard East 61, Streamwood 46

Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 35

Graves Co., Ky. 93, Century 25

Hancock 45, Chicago (Soto) High School 23

Hersey 53, Buffalo Grove 45

Heyworth 71, Tremont 60

Highland 69, Carlyle 55

Hinckley-Big Rock 44, Harvest Christian Academy 42

Hyde Park 54, Kenwood 51, OT

Julian 82, Hirsch 30

Kankakee Trinity Academy 74, Portage Christian, Ind. 24

Kennedy 86, Hubbard 72

Lanark Eastland 57, Milledgeville 44

Lena-Winslow 52, Freeport (Aquin) 34

Louisiana, Mo. 64, Pittsfield 54

McCluer, Mo. 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56

McGivney Catholic High School 67, Ramsey 36

Mendon Unity 53, Rushville-Industry 46

Milford 72, Beecher 64

Nokomis 71, Hillsboro 66

Okawville 57, Roxana 43

Palatine 57, Hoffman Estates 32

Pana 54, Litchfield 34

Pecatonica 73, Orangeville 43

Phillips 74, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 73

Polo 49, Forreston 47

Rich Township 31, Crete-Monee 23

Riverside-Brookfield 72, Aurora Christian 66, 3OT

Robinson 59, Lawrenceville 42

Rolling Meadows 45, Prospect 43

Scales Mound 66, River Ridge 48

Shepard 66, Lombard (CPSA) 41

Simeon 90, Lindblom 48

South Elgin 58, Larkin 56

Steeleville 61, Lovejoy 57

Thornton Fractional North 61, Effingham 50

Tilden 60, Kelly 28

Warren 54, Belmont, Wis. 37

Waterloo 45, Trico 30

Westinghouse 119, Chicago (Golder) 55

Wheeling 62, Elk Grove 44

Carmi-White Co. Invitational Tournament=

Carmi White County 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 50

Harrisburg 82, Ev. Day, Ind. 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago CICS-Longwood vs. Curie, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

