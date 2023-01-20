Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy 77, Gage Park 57
Andrew 59, Stagg 52
Anna-Jonesboro 50, Christopher 44
Argo 46, Reavis 34
Arthur Christian 46, DeLand-Weldon 16
BHRA 57, Hoopeston 36
Barrington 49, Conant 46
Bensenville (Fenton) 68, Bartlett 63
Blue Island Eisenhower 76, Chicago Phoenix Academy 40
Bowen 51, Epic Academy Charter 44
Brooks Academy 81, Morgan Park 45
Carterville 70, Fort Campbell, Ky. 35
Catlin (Salt Fork) 57, Fithian Oakwood 24
Centralia Christ Our Rock 71, Bluford Webber 34
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 60, Chrisman 43
Champaign St. Thomas More 59, Calvary Christian Academy 48
Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 60, Chicago Washington 55
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 51, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 34
Chicago Ag Science 62, Chicago Vocational 46
Cisne 74, Waltonville 71
Cobden 53, Shawnee 35
Collinsville 62, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 35
Dunbar 70, Richards 55
Durand 52, Dakota 41
East Dubuque 65, Galena 47
East St. Louis 80, Salem 57
Eldorado 51, Johnston City 47
Fenger 55, Harlan 44
Freeburg 56, Red Bud 44
Fremd 48, Schaumburg 19
Fulton 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 32
Gillespie 67, Carlinville 46
Glenbard East 61, Streamwood 46
Glenbard South 41, West Chicago 35
Graves Co., Ky. 93, Century 25
Hancock 45, Chicago (Soto) High School 23
Hersey 53, Buffalo Grove 45
Heyworth 71, Tremont 60
Highland 69, Carlyle 55
Hinckley-Big Rock 44, Harvest Christian Academy 42
Hyde Park 54, Kenwood 51, OT
Julian 82, Hirsch 30
Kankakee Trinity Academy 74, Portage Christian, Ind. 24
Kennedy 86, Hubbard 72
Lanark Eastland 57, Milledgeville 44
Lena-Winslow 52, Freeport (Aquin) 34
Louisiana, Mo. 64, Pittsfield 54
McCluer, Mo. 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56
McGivney Catholic High School 67, Ramsey 36
Mendon Unity 53, Rushville-Industry 46
Milford 72, Beecher 64
Nokomis 71, Hillsboro 66
Okawville 57, Roxana 43
Palatine 57, Hoffman Estates 32
Pana 54, Litchfield 34
Pecatonica 73, Orangeville 43
Phillips 74, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 73
Polo 49, Forreston 47
Rich Township 31, Crete-Monee 23
Riverside-Brookfield 72, Aurora Christian 66, 3OT
Robinson 59, Lawrenceville 42
Rolling Meadows 45, Prospect 43
Scales Mound 66, River Ridge 48
Shepard 66, Lombard (CPSA) 41
Simeon 90, Lindblom 48
South Elgin 58, Larkin 56
Steeleville 61, Lovejoy 57
Thornton Fractional North 61, Effingham 50
Tilden 60, Kelly 28
Warren 54, Belmont, Wis. 37
Waterloo 45, Trico 30
Westinghouse 119, Chicago (Golder) 55
Wheeling 62, Elk Grove 44
Carmi-White Co. Invitational Tournament=
Carmi White County 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 50
Harrisburg 82, Ev. Day, Ind. 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago CICS-Longwood vs. Curie, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0