Thursday's Scores

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Carvana, a pioneer in the automotive industry, will continue selling and buying vehicles using the Company’s innovative e-commerce platform as well as its iconic car vending machine located in Oak Brook, Illinois under an agreement reached today with the Illinois Secretary of State. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006057/en/ Upon reaching this agreement, the Company issued the following statement:

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO