Thursday's Scores

 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clay Co. 85, Oneida Baptist 58

Cumberland Co. 61, Glasgow 51

Estill Co. 86, Trinity Christian 63

Frankfort Christian 55, Ky. School for the Deaf 30

Harlan Co. 79, Letcher County Central 41

Hazard 61, Knott Co. Central 42

Henderson Co. 74, Daviess Co. 43

Hopkins Co. Central 67, Caldwell Co. 51

Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63

Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69

Model 68, Lee Co. 57

Newport 76, Newport Central Catholic 58

Rowan Co. 69, Bath Co. 56

St. Henry 48, Dixie Heights 41

Whitley Co. 82, Pineville 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

