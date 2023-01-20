Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clay Co. 85, Oneida Baptist 58
Cumberland Co. 61, Glasgow 51
Estill Co. 86, Trinity Christian 63
Frankfort Christian 55, Ky. School for the Deaf 30
Harlan Co. 79, Letcher County Central 41
Hazard 61, Knott Co. Central 42
Henderson Co. 74, Daviess Co. 43
Hopkins Co. Central 67, Caldwell Co. 51
Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63
Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69
Model 68, Lee Co. 57
Newport 76, Newport Central Catholic 58
Rowan Co. 69, Bath Co. 56
St. Henry 48, Dixie Heights 41
Whitley Co. 82, Pineville 69
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
